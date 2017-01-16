A bolder, stronger Iran: Obama’s true legacy in the Middle East has yet to be written

    Barak Obama’s blunders in the Middle East are a collection of bewildering, illogical decisions that have led to Iran and Hezbollah becoming stronger than ever in what was once a region ruled by the Saudis and the US.
    Obama’s true mark has yet to be made this year, with more conflict an inevitability after the appointment of Trump’s Iran-haters.

    Confusion is a word that easily springs to mind when many in this part of the world talk about Obama’s legacy in the Middle East. But it wasn’t just his own policies that seemed incoherent with one another, but also his own idea of how the Middle East saw him – Obama could not decide on the Machiavelli conundrum of whether it is better to be feared or loved. It is as though he decided on neither, leaving a vast chasm open for regional intervention initially, rather than a global one, until Russia arrived in Syria in the late summer of 2015.
    https://www.rt.com/op-edge/373686-iran-obama-hezbollah-legacy/
     
