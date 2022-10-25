What's new

Z-10 ME/P deliveries to begin from 2023

Zarvan

Zarvan

Z-10
 
How does this platform compare to the variant we initially wanted from Turkey?
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
i guess if you look at the Z-10ME2's defensive kit, its very much offensively positioned IMO, seemingly being designed to operate in heavily defended airspaces, just looking at the photos of it the amount of radar arrays on it is surprising, no other helicopter out there has such an amount of self protection jammer arrays, alongside LWRs, Radar based MAWS, and also IR MAWS, this thing is a flying tank
1666708875792.png
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
Z-10ME has proven to be capable in high attitude. The engine problem has solve.

China own Z-20 helo engine horsepower even exceed the one uses on UH-60 Blackhawk.

Princeps Senatus said:
Better in every way except power-to-weight ratio. T-129 is hard to beat in that. But anyways Z-10ME and T-129 are not mutually exclusive, in fact, i think they would work together quite well.
T-129 considered a light helo while Z-10ME is considered medium weight and better armour.
 
We need atleast 100 modern Attack Helicopters.
 

