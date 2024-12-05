What's new

World wide military weapons exhibitions

Websorber

Websorber

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 23, 2018
Messages
156
Reaction score
0
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Good day all,

A guilty pleasure of my is wander around at "military weapons exhibitions" in real-time and on they internet.
I only can be at one place at the time, so if any of have a interesting link or want to post photo's or movies please feel free to post it here.

A example is the ARMY-2024 expo in Moscou



Army-2024-Ka-52-and-X-MD-E.jpg
8133124_1000.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 8133124_1000.jpg
    8133124_1000.jpg
    196 KB · Views: 2
.

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan - China Trade Exhibitions
Replies
1
Views
730
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan Space Agency
Traitor Imran Khan found guilty in May 9 Jinnah House attack case, bail cancelled
Replies
0
Views
126
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
ghazi52
A year after SC annulled military courts, civilians await justice
Replies
1
Views
421
Shahzad Riaz
Shahzad Riaz
D
KNDS sucessfully tests new Ascalon 140mm gun future main weapon of MGCS.
Replies
1
Views
1K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
ghazi52
Evidence resurfaces of terrorists using leftover foreign weapons in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
2K
sur
sur

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom