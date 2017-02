Do you have any idea of the repurcussions of such irresponsible behaviour by a state?



Palestine issue is now on the Palestinians to solve,the world has moved on. You can not blame the Arabs,their economies are facing existential threats and they have to find means to survive.If that means being friends with Israel and India, then so be it.

I hope the Palestinians have heard this>>> Do not fight somebody else's war.



That's exactly what the Arab's are doing.

Click to expand...