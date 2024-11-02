What's new

Why Israel is Afraid of president Erdogan?

#sag_analysis #iranisrael #middleeastcrisis #multipolarworld #colonialism

In this recorded conversation with Captain(R) Adeeb Safvi, we delve into the concept of colonialism as structural violence. We explore how, after World War I, colonial powers carved up the Middle East, setting up intentional fault lines that they continue to exploit. Our discussion spans the roots of the PKK conflict with Turkey, the 1998 Adana Accord between Syria and Turkey, and the later support from the U.S. and Israel. We also examine the infamous USS Liberty incident, the contentious East Mediterranean pipeline, and the friction between Israel and Turkey, including Israel’s discontent with President Erdogan. Finally, we discuss the simmering tension between Israel and Iran. This is essential viewing for anyone studying international relations or current affairs!
 

