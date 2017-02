Why India’s sovereign ratings lag behind China

If we look into the world's three largest CRAs' ratings for India, it is noticeable that S&P has not adjusted India's rating since 2011, Fitch hasn't done so since 2006, and Moody's hasn't changed since 2004. With its rating left at such a low level for over 10 years, India's dissatisfaction and jealousy toward China seems understandable.

it is considered less meaningful if India largely attempts to compare itself to China in terms of hard indicators such as GDP and credit-to-GDP ratio , but falls into a cycle of data mining.