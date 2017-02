With Kejriwal's scorecard of 67 out of 70, the BJP wiped out and shamed, and its traditional vote base usurped by AAP, pinch-hitter Modi had all his stumps uprooted , and former Kejriwal buddy and middle-class celebrity, Kiran Bedi, could not stop the rout.



She herself faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of an unknown, 60-year-old AAP candidate, SK Bagga, in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar, considered one of the "safest" BJP seats - pampered by its senior leader Harsh Vardhan.



Forgotten is the fact that she was floated as the winning trump card by the trio of Modi, Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley.

Click to expand...