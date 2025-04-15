By early 2025, the United States and Russia will have roughly 88% of the world's nuclear arsenal, which consists of over 12,300 warheads, they have more than 10,700 nuclear weapons between them, including about 2,100 that are always poised to go into action, this concentration highlights how, in spite of decades of efforts to reduce their arsenals, the two former Cold War superpowers continue to hold a dominant position in nuclear capability.With an estimated 5,449 warheads, Russia now has the greatest stockpile, closely followed by the US with roughly 5,277. The total global inventories have gradually decreased from the Cold War peak of over 70,000 warheads in the mid-1980s, largely due to both nations continued dismantling of retired warheads. But as a result of increased modernization and strategic competitiveness, the rate of reductions has slowed and the number of warheads allotted to operational forces is actually rising once more.Other nuclear-armed nations, including the United States and Russia, have smaller but expanding arsenals, with an estimated 600 warheads, China is rapidly increasing its arsenal, a move that reflects its desire to strengthen strategic deterrence, in order to sustain the alliance's nuclear deterrent capabilities, France and the United Kingdom, the other nuclear powers in NATO, possess roughly 290 and 225 warheads respectively. Rivals in the region, India and Pakistan, have about 180 and 170 warheads each, and both are apparently adding to their arsenals in the face of continuing hostilities. While North Korea's nuclear arsenal is smaller but still expanding, with an estimated 50 warheads, Israel is said to have roughly 90.The nuclear situation in the world is still unstable, even while there are much fewer warheads overall now than there were during the Cold War, geopolitical rivalries, modernization initiatives and new nuclear powers all increase the likelihood of nuclear war, in order to preserve credible deterrence, the United States has pushed NATO countries to boost defense spending, with former President Donald Trump stressing that allies must "pay up or fend for themselves," with the third-largest nuclear arsenals in NATO, France and the UK nevertheless fulfill their nuclear obligations within the alliance.