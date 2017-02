Who will be the starting circle of WW3?

NATO keeps trying to draw Russia into confrontation, meddle in internal affairs. These political equations are so similar to starting days of WW2. I mean Putin is right and the relentless propaganda about Russian aggression exactly mirrors the fake anti-German propaganda before WW1. Exactly the same story - The British ruling secret elite set out to destroy Germany and got their war in 1914, murdering a million young British men to do it - and then there were also the deaths of Germans, French, Russians and others. Ordinary people must inform themselves and collectively resist what the elites are doing today to Russia. the British Secret Elite infiltrated the 1906 Liberal Government at the highest level and created the lie that Germany was building warships to challenge British supremacy. Germany wasn't and just wanted to develop its world economy in the same way as any other country. The British ruling secret elite set out to destroy Germany and got their war in 1914. History shows that secrecy is paramount for these elite cowards. They shrink back when they sense a personal threat. Yes, they own and use the media for propaganda and the accusations today are that American people are "racist", "extremist" and "fascist" if they express reasonable concerns about their country and what is happening. Before WW1 the hate words used by these cowards were "traitor" and "coward" - words that reflected the value system of the early 1900s. The game is the same.

And the question is obvious, which country would play the role of Poland of WW2?