Nowadays, main battle tanks tend to specialize in one particular aspect of armor design. Some designs emphasize frontal protection at the cost of side and rear armor (M1 Abrams, Leopard 2), other designs rely heavily on ERA to defeat HEAT warheads (most Russian MBTs), other tanks contend with weaker frontal armor for better all-round protection (Leclerc, Merkava MkIV), etc.Therefore, if we consider the latest MBT designs, each of them usually has one or more advantages over its competitors in one area, while being disadvantaged in other areas. I’ll try to summarize the pros and cons of each major design as succinctly as possible (otherwise this answer would take forever).The Russian T-90A is an interesting case. Technically speaking, the vehicle’s passive armor design is quite old. The T-90 first started as an upgrade of the T-72 called the T-72BM, or T-72BU. Therefore, the tank’s composite armor design is somewhat dated and vulnerable, especially against APFSDS projectiles.However, the Russians counteract this flaw by relying on heavy layers of extremely advanced ERA on the frontal arc of their tanks. As a result, with Kontakt-5 ERA fitted (which covers ~75% of the tank’s frontal arc), the T-90A achieves ~790mm of RHAe on its turret front and ~750mm of RHAe on its hull front against APFSDS (which is a bit mediocre), and an estimated 1900mm of RHAe on the turret front and 1100mm of RHAe on the hull front (which is exceptionally good). Therefore, while the T-90A is quite vulnerable to APFSDS projectiles, it boasts an. However, keep in mind that ~25% of the tank’s frontal arc is not covered by ERA. Keep also in mind that tandem HEAT warheads can largely negate the effect of ERA. Combat experience in Syria has therefore shown that the T-90A’s performance against ATGMs is… unpredictable.The latest version of the T-90 is the T-90AM. The T-90AM doesn’t have any upgrade to the tank’s passive armor but replaces its Kontakt-5 ERA with the new Relikt ERA. We don’t exactly know how effective Relikt ERA is (the Russians claim it is twice as effective as Kontakt-5, but they always claim all sorts of crazy things). In any case, the T-90AM boasts a massive overhaul to an already impressive protection against HEAT warheads with a new generation of ERA with an even better coverage (85% of the vehicle’s frontal arc + 60% of the vehicle’s sides).Somewhat surprisingly, the armor design philosophy of the Israeli Merkava MkIV and the French Leclerc are actually quite similar:, especially against HEAT warheads. For instance, while the Leclerc’s and the Merkava’s frontal armor don’t quite compare with the frontal protection of a Leopard 2 or an Abrams, the Leclerc boasts ~500mm of RHAe against HEAT on the hull sides, while the Merk 4 boasts an impressive ~700mm of RHAe against HEAT on its hull sides (the most heavily armored tank from the sides, as far as I know). In addition, the Merkava MkIV also boasts the thickest roof armor of any MBT in the world.Where both tanks start to differ is the architecture of their armor. The French Leclerc puts a premium on mobility, meaning that it relies heavily on highly resistant andmaterials for its armor like tungsten, titanium and a classified crystallized diamond material. As a result, the Leclerc combines low weight, good overall armor (barring some weak spots on the frontal arc)(the most expensive MBT in the world, by a wide margin).The Israelis are a bit more reasonable than the French with their defense budget, and put an emphasis on cost effectiveness for their armor design. As a result, the Merkava MkIV’s composite armor layers rely on steel and tungsten carbide ceramics (a low cost and yet very resistant alternative) and a lighter adapted special armor design.The drawback of adapted special armor designs is that they are more fragile than integrated armor designs: they take more damage for every direct hit. As a result, while the Merkava MkIV’s armor is very good at stopping the first hit, each subsequent hit can severely degrade the tank’s integrity. In that regard, the Merkava’s armor functions a bit like ERA actually.The reason why I’m not including the T-14 Armata in this list is because no one really knows what this new vehicle is made of. What we know for certain is that this MBT presents a radical shift in the design philosophy of Russian tanks, with its unmanned turret and the crew inside the hull’s safety capsule. Most defense experts seem to think that the T-14 places most of its armor on its frontal arc, relying on its ERA and APS to protect its sides from HEAT warheads. There is also a growing suspicion that the T-14’s unmanned turret is only rated to resist 40mm autocanon fire, freeing up extra armor for the crew capsule. Keep in mind that all of this is purely conjecture at this point.