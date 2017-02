Su-30MK2

Su-30MK2 design and features

Cockpit and avionics

The digital glass cockpit accommodates two crew members in tandem configuration. It is equipped with new colour multi-functional, digital LCD screens for displaying flight and navigation information and graphical data. It also incorporates electromechanical indicators and advanced navigation and radio communications.



The aircraft is also fitted with an infrared search-and-tracking (IRST) system, a helmet-mounted target designation system, teplopelengator, laser range-finder and a target designator for detection and tracking of air and ground targets. The optoelectronic sighting systems provide improved surveillance capabilities.

The airborne radar aboard the Su-30MK2 is capable of searching and designating aerial targets, as well as short and medium-range guided missiles. It is also used to measure co-ordinates of ground-based radio-contrast targets.

Armament fitted to the Sukhoi fighter aircraft

The Su-30MK2 combat aircraft is attached with 12 hardpoints under the wings and fuselage to carry a range of missiles, bombs and rockets. It also integrates a built-in, 30mm GSh-301 automatic, single-barrelled gun with 150 rounds of ammunition.

A number of guided and unguided weapons are also fitted to the aircraft to destruct surface targets. The guided weapons fitted for air-to-ground operations include Kh-31A high-speed, medium-range anti-ship airborne missile, Kh-31P high-speed, medium-range air-to-surface guided missile, Kh-59ME air-to-surface weapon, Kh-35E anti-ship unified guided missile, Kh-59MK airborne enhanced-range air-to-surface guided missile, X-29L (with semi-active laser guidance) / X-29TE (with passive TV guidance) air-to-surface missiles, and KAB-500KR electro-optical television-guided bomb.



The unguided weapons package constitutes 100kg, 250kg and 500kg aerial bombs and single cluster bombs as well as C-8, C-13 and C-25-RPM rockets.

The medium-range air-to-air missiles carried by the Su-30MK2 include R-27T1, R-27ET1 with infrared homing, R-27R1, R-27ER1 with semi-active radar homing, R-27P1, R-27EP1 with passive IR homing, RVV-AE with active radar homing, and R-73E with all-aspect IR passive homing.

Engine and performance

The Su-30MK2 multi-role combat aircraft is powered by two AL-31F high-temperature double-circuit turbojet engines, which generate a thrust of 12,500kgf each.

The aircraft can fly at a maximum speed of 2,100km/h, with a horizontal speed of 1,400km/h. The unrefuelled range of the fighter is 3,000km. The in-flight refuelling system provides a flight range of up to 5,600km. The maximum altitude of the aircraft is 17,300m.



Saab JAS 39C Gripen (Griffin)

Unit cost US$ 30–60 million for JAS 39C



Structural (Crew Space, Dimensions and Weights)

Operating Crew: 1

Length: 46.26 feet (14.1 meters)

Width: 27.56 feet (8.40 meters)

Height: 14.76 feet (4.50 meters)

Weight (Empty): 14,991 lb (6,800 kg)

Weight (MTOW): 30,865 lb (14,000 kg)

Installed Power and Standard Day Performan

Engine(s): 1 x Volvo Aero RM12 (General Electric F404) turbofan engine with afterburner developing 18,100 lb thrust.

Maximum Speed: 1,370 mph (2,205 kph; 1,191 knots)

Maximum Range: 1,988 miles (3,200 km)

Service Ceiling: 50,000 feet (15,240 meters; 9.47 miles)

Armament / Mission Payload

STANDARD:

1 x 27mm Mauser BK-27 Revolver internal cannon

2 x AIM-9 Sidewinder (Rb 74) OR Rb98 (IRIS-T) short-range air-to-air missiles (wingtips).

OPTIONAL (across 7 external hardpoints; 4 x underwing, 3 x fuselages):

AIM-9 Sidewinder (Rb 74) air-to-air missiles

Rb 71 Skyflash air-to-air missiles

Meteor radar homing air-to-air missiles

MICA air-to-air missiles

AIM-120 AMRAAM (Rb 99) air-to-air missiles

AGM-65 Maverick air-to-surface missiles

Rbs 15F Anti-Ship air-to-surface missiles

Bk 90 Cluster Bombs

Munition-Dispensing Canisters

Rocket Pods

Mark 82 Conventional Drop Bombs

GBU-12 Paveway II Laser-Guided bombs

Jettisonable fuel tanks

J-10B

Unit Cost: 27.84 million

J-10B, is an advanced variant of the F-10A fighter jet with a considerable boost in aerodynamics, combat performance and avionics. The F-10B features a new jet intake, a Russian-made AL-31FP engine with thrust vectoring, helmet-mounted display system (HMDS), infrared search and track system (IRST), and a new active electronically scanning array (AESA) radar.

J-10B Specifications

Crew: 1

Number of Engines: 1

Performance

Radius of Operation: 1,000 kilometer (540 nautical mile)

Weight

Max Takeoff Weight: 19,000 kilogram (41,887 pound)

Payload: 8,000 kilogram (17,637 pound)

Armament:

Air-to-Air Missiles

Bombs & Guidance Kits