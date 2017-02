Wheat from Kazakhstan arrives in Jiangsu

The first batch of wheat from Kazakhstan arrived in Lianyungang port by a cargo train on Sunday and was then shipped to Southeast Asia, opening a new trade route.

Xinhua, February 6, 2017A train carrying 720 tons of wheat from Kazakhstan arrives in Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2017. The first batch of wheat from Kazakhstan arrived in Lianyungang port by a cargo train on Sunday and was then shipped to Southeast Asia, opening a new trade route. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)