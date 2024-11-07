What will be Trump's foreign policy ?

Bill Longley
#sag_analysis #uspresidentialelection2024 #donaldtrump #kamalaharris
In this video, we explore our predictions for Donald Trump’s policy direction when he assumes the U.S. presidency again, analyzing it through the lens of Realism. Our assessment suggests that Trump aligns with a Defensive Structural Realist approach. This means that while core state policies may remain consistent, the specific tactics and methods employed by a government can lead to significant strategic impacts.
As a Defensive Realist, Trump would likely avoid initiating new wars, focusing instead on strategic stability. He would also seek to revive the Abraham Accords. However, achieving this would require a cessation of Israel’s actions against Palestinians and a sustainable peace, creating the conditions for Arab states to be persuaded to join the Accords.
