What is your experience with a narcissistic person?

Well.wisher

Hey ,
Just wanna know your opinions if you have ever encountered a narcissistic personality and how did you manage to deal with that?
And ofcourse , in Pakistan this thing is a very usual thing to accept the selfishness of others and oppress the weak .


But as more as I studied about these things, I realised we all are narcissistic as long as we dont care what the other person is facing or feeling.

How was your experience and how do you think one should deal?
 

