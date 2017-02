I am assuming you referring to the Rohinga



Let me tell you Pakistan has gone above and beyond in the quest to reach out to Muslims in the name of brotherhood



Through out our history the concept of Ummah ran strong in our hearts.



The 'other' muslims however were not so reciprocal





The bengali's betrayed us in the name of ethnicity, forcing us into a impossible war against a gutless india in East Pakistan



the Afghans were our enemies from the start, refusing to recognise Pakistan at the U.N (even the bloody indians recognised us)

repeated violations against us and akkying with India





The arabs seeing our love and desire for brotherhood used it against us for their own aims rather then to help us.



Need I go on!!!!! because I can from everwhere from those bastards in the UAE to iran





Pakistan for all its shortcomings is all we have and it stands against all the odds



We will grow, we will defend ourselves and we will make our enemies heavy with regret



India is our mortal enemy, the country we hate above all others, any country not willing to stand with us can go to hell







Regarding the Bengali Rohinga, I feel for them U really do

but ask yourself how much should Pakistan sacrafice for the Rohinga when their bengali kin next dooral betrayed us and brotherhood in 1971

