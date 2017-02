The civil war in Syria and the war against IS have lead to a bunch of interesting modifications on tanks and other vehicles. Some homemade, some done in the field. Some made by smart and creative minds. Some by overly creative minds.

Regardless, it's all pretty interesting.



All images are borrowed from here: tankandafvnews.com/2016/01/18/armored-oddities-...





T-62 with rather unusual armour. Not sure if it is old casings, storage tubes, or some other weird ****.

T-62 with sandbags.

T-72 with slats and chains.

Another T-72 this time with camo and a man with a blurry face.

More T-72s

T-55. With a poster of Assad. No armour is needed. This tank crew clearly don't belive in their leader.

T-55 with slats and ERA/extended ammo storage.

Another T-55

Same tank from the front.

T-55