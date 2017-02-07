Hareeb said: ↑ Okay why non-muslims blame Islam for someone's personal acts while the same terrorist organizations like RSS, MQM and Jamat-ul-Ahrar are based in non-muslim countries? Did you even heard about a christian terrorist or hindu terrorist? Why we always hear "Islamic Terrorism" and not Christian/Jewish terrorism?.. Click to expand...

National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, speaking at a rally in Lyon, France on February 5, 2016. (Image source: Public Senat video screenshot)



The question is simple and cruel: will our children live in a free, independent, democratic country? Will they still be able to refer to our system of values? Will they have the same way of life as we did and our parents before us?..



Islamic fundamentalism attacks us by the calculated harassment of republican resistance, by incessant demands, by demands for accommodation, none of which, for us, can be reasonable and therefore conceivable.



Nor let us forget that Islamic fundamentalism is barbaric, that it manifests itself every day in the world by killing, massacring, using in particular the vile and cowardly weapon of terrorism or mass murder.



As in all ideological wars, we find useful idiots and more or less conscious accomplices who, through cowardice, blindness or greed, facilitate these undertakings for the establishment of this barbarous ideology, the enemy of France.



To advance, the advocates of these two globalist ideologies give the illusion of relying on our principles; in reality, they falsely invoke freedom to set up their totalitarianism: it is the freedom of the fox in the chicken coop...



We do not want to live under the yoke or threat of Islamic fundamentalism.



It tries to impose upon us pell-mell:

The prohibition of mixing in public places,

The integral veil or not,

Prayer halls in companies, street prayers, cathedral mosques,

The submission of woman by prohibiting the skirt, work or bistro.