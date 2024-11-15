What's new

VPNs blockage, claims it is used by ‘terrorists to facilitate violent activities’

Umaid Ali
November 15, 2024

The Interior Ministry on Friday asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block “illegal VPNs” across Pakistan, citing their use by terrorists to “facilitate violent activities” and to “access pornographic and blasphemous content”.

Virtual Private Networks, better known as VPNs, are widely used around the world to access content that may be inaccessible or blocked for internet users in their home country. In the case of Pakistanis, they are used to access X, among other restricted websites.

On Wednesday, the PTA said that VPN usage would be restricted in the future to curb access to pornographic content, following a disruption that rendered VPNs dysfunctional across the country on Sunday.

In a statement, the authority claimed it had so far blocked 100,183 URLs containing blasphemous content, as well as 844,008 pornographic websites. It also claimed that approximately 20 million attempts were made from within the country to access pornographic websites daily, which were blocked at the international gateway level.

The statement by PTA highlighting its performance came a day after the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony wrote to the regulator, asking it to block blasphemous and pornographic content.

In a letter to PTA on Friday, seen by Dawn.com, the interior ministry said that “VPNs are increasingly being exploited by the terrorists to facilitate violent activities and financial transactions in Pakistan.

“Of late, an alarming fact has been identified, wherein VPNs are used by terrorists to obscure and conceal their communications,” the letter said. “VPNs are also being used [to] discreetly access pornographic and blasphemous contents.”

“It is pointed out that Pakistan is considered as one of the leading country in terms of visiting **** sites using VPNs,” the letter said, adding that these trends warranted the prohibition of unauthorised VPNs to address the critical threats.

“It is, therefore, requested to block illegal VPNs across Pakistan so that legitimate/registered VPN users are not affected.”

Additionally, registration of VPNs with PTA may be made till November 30, the letter stated.

Last week, users from across the country reported they were experiencing “restricted access” to VPNs, alongside poor internet connectivity.

Digital rights activists termed the disruption the government’s attempt to “enforce strict censorship and surveillance over citizens”. The PTA, however, dismissed users’ claim that it was “throttling” VPNs and said the disruptions were caused by a “technical glitch”. It also urged users to register their VPNs.

On Tuesday, the authority hosted a consultation session on VPN registration framework to “foster a secure environment for the IT and e-commerce sectors in Pakistan”, a press statement said.

“The PTA introduced a streamlined VPN registration process, allowing legitimate users to register their VPNs through a new online portal at ipregistration.pta.gov.pk,” the statement said.

The authority claimed that this simplified framework “supports uninterrupted access for IT companies, freelancers, and other stakeholders, reinforcing PTA’s commitment to Pakistan’s expanding digital economy”.

In August, the PTA initiated a crackdown on VPN usage to block access to the already banned social media platform X.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in September that X had been banned due to national security issues, not to curb freedom of expression. He added that “separatists and terrorists” were using the platform against Pakistan, which could not be allowed.

In the same month, the PTA dispelled rumours and clarified that VPNs in the country were not being blocked.

Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1872561/i...y-terrorists-to-facilitate-violent-activities
 
VPN usage deemed un-Islamic by Council of Islamic Ideology chief​

CII chairman says VPNs used to bypass restrictions “impermissible in Islamic law,” urging govt action to uphold values

News Desk
November 15, 2024

photo google


PHOTO: Google

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) un-Islamic, stating that the government is religiously authorised to take measures to block access to immoral or blasphemous content.

In a statement issued by the CII on Thursday, Dr Naeemi stressed that restricting access to unethical or offensive material aligns with Islamic principles.

According to Dr Naeemi, the CII previously submitted recommendations on the usage of VPNs, supporting government action to implement these suggestions.

He argued that using VPNs to bypass restrictions or access prohibited websites is “impermissible in Islamic law” and urged the government to enforce limitations on platforms that undermine societal values or violate legal boundaries.

"VPN technology allows users to conceal their true identities and locations, often granting access to government-blocked websites," Dr Naeemi explained, adding that “the permissibility of any action in Islamic law depends on its purpose and method.”

He noted that VPNs could facilitate illegal activities, including digital theft, without accountability due to the concealment of user identity, which he views as a breach of both Islamic and societal laws.

Dr Naeemi categorised VPN usage as “aiding in sinful actions,” which he deemed forbidden under Sharia law. He urged all Muslims to respect the country's constitution and laws, as long as they are not in conflict with Islamic principles, stressing that accessing restricted sites goes against Islamic ethics.

The chairman further referenced recommendations made by the CII during a meeting on May 3, 2023, addressing the misuse of social media.

He stressed the need for swift action by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Federal Investigation Agency to expedite the registration process for social media websites.

He also highlighted the council’s recommendation to block VPNs promptly to mitigate potential misuse of social media and online platforms.
 
