VPNs blockage, claims it is used by ‘terrorists to facilitate violent activities’

CII chairman says VPNs used to bypass restrictions “impermissible in Islamic law,” urging govt action to uphold valuesNovember 15, 2024PHOTO: GoogleCouncil of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) un-Islamic, stating that the government is religiously authorised to take measures to block access to immoral or blasphemous content.In a statement issued by the CII on Thursday, Dr Naeemi stressed that restricting access to unethical or offensive material aligns with Islamic principles.According to Dr Naeemi, the CII previously submitted recommendations on the usage of VPNs, supporting government action to implement these suggestions.He argued that using VPNs to bypass restrictions or access prohibited websites is “impermissible in Islamic law” and urged the government to enforce limitations on platforms that undermine societal values or violate legal boundaries."VPN technology allows users to conceal their true identities and locations, often granting access to government-blocked websites," Dr Naeemi explained, adding that “the permissibility of any action in Islamic law depends on its purpose and method.”He noted that VPNs could facilitate illegal activities, including digital theft, without accountability due to the concealment of user identity, which he views as a breach of both Islamic and societal laws.Dr Naeemi categorised VPN usage as “aiding in sinful actions,” which he deemed forbidden under Sharia law. He urged all Muslims to respect the country's constitution and laws, as long as they are not in conflict with Islamic principles, stressing that accessing restricted sites goes against Islamic ethics.The chairman further referenced recommendations made by the CII during a meeting on May 3, 2023, addressing the misuse of social media.He stressed the need for swift action by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Federal Investigation Agency to expedite the registration process for social media websites.He also highlighted the council’s recommendation to block VPNs promptly to mitigate potential misuse of social media and online platforms.