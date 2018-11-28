Viper Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

What's new

At IDEAS 2018 Pakistan introduced its first ever home grown Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) called Viper.

The IFV is equipped with an ATGM mount with a provision for 2X ATGMs. Its unmanned, remote controlled turret features a 30mm main gun and 12.7mm Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS). It is well protected by Sloped armour and carries a state of art sensors & Optical suite.

The C4ISR enabled IFV is developed by Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

DtFlQsLWsAIRr6x.jpg





DtFKZ1sWwAAMySD.jpg



upload_2018-11-28_16-0-35.png
 
RangeMaster said:
@Arsalan check this beast. Our local HMMWV. Joint venture btw HIT and South Korea.
View attachment 522758
This is good too. @Zarvan will love it but the above IFV is really impressive and a proper war fighting machine. This one that you shared is also of great use however, may be even more in our current situation and if mass produced it will help us get some of our men off those hilux cans and put them is a more safer vehicle.

Muhammad Omar said:
Upgraded version of APC Talha ?? With new Turrets ATGM's and armour etc

View attachment 522759
Shape is a bit different and this new one is surely longer than APC Talha! Looks more like APS Saad (similar length too)
m113-saad-image01.jpg
 
Arsalan said:
This is good too. @Zarvan will love it but the above IFV is really impressive and a proper war fighting machine. This one that you shared is also of great use however, may be even more in our current situation and if mass produced it will help us get some of our men off those hilux cans and put them is a more safer vehicle.


Shape is a bit different and this new one is surely longer than APC Talha!
Picture came through @Zarvan and @Tipu7 twitter
 
Arsalan said:
You know what, i even love the name of the IFV, Viper!! Sounds professional and better than naming it in Arabic. Again, waiting for some specs to come out.
They could've named it Baktar-band, but thank God this didn't happen.
 
Good development. Well done!!!!
RangeMaster said:
They could've named it Baktar-band, but thank God this didn't happen.
Baktarband is not the name..it simply means "armored" and "Baktar-shikan" simply means "anti-armor"..and these come from Farsi and not Arabic.. I wish we learnt our language properly.
 
Arsalan said:
OK this looks impressive.
Very impressive and I like the namre 'Viper' as well. I am entirely against large scale investment in conventional forces in Pakistan. The reason is very simple. However much we spend India will spend more and we will always face overwhelming odds. Simply put India is nearly 7 times more populous so it can field more men, more guns, more tanks, more artillery, more aircraft then we ever will.

The only real defence we have right now that holds India behind the Radclife Line is our nukes which effectively equalize the conventional imbalance. Meaning our shield now is the nukes. The only role conventional forces play is in limited tactical situations and giving us the time until nukes are used. By increasing our conventional capability we merely extend the time to nuke activation. 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks or 3 months etc until our conventional forces are overwhelmed and we fall back on nukes. I personally think the conventional forces should just be enough to hold back India for 7 days. Anything in excess of that we cannot afford. Make our low nuclear threshold known to Indians.

Going back to the IFV I think this is area where Pakistan needs to invest in. Tracked IFVs, 8/6 wheeled IFVs and heavily armed scout vehicles. These should be made in large numbers say in excess of 4,000. Half go to the army and wheeled IFVs go to Rangers/FC. We really need to beef up internal security. All regions of Pakistan with issues like Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab and FATA should be heavily patrolled by GC/Rangers. Helicopters to reinforce the patroling should also be bought. Pakistan needs to shift focus from borders to internal threats. The state should have iron fist visible everywhere.

And vehicles like Viper or wheeled derivatives would be the 'ironfist'.
 
I like that angling on the frontal armor, adds up to double the actual armor on the Front as it looks like 45 degrees on both the upper and lower plate. But sides are without any armor and will easily get penetrated by AP munitions...

wou'dve been better if they could add some spaced armor to give it more of a fighting chance against ATGM's and AT weapons.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
Very impressive and I like the namre 'Viper' as well. I am entirely against large scale investment in conventional forces in Pakistan. The reason is very simple. However much we spend India will spend more and we will always face overwhelming odds. Simply put India is nearly 7 times more populous so it can field more men, more guns, more tanks, more artillery, more aircraft then we ever will.

The only real defence we have right now that holds India behind the Radclife Line is our nukes which effectively equalize the conventional imbalance. Meaning our shield now is the nukes. The only role conventional forces play is in limited tactical situations and giving us the time until nukes are used. By increasing our conventional capability we merely extend the time to nuke activation. 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks or 3 months etc until our conventional forces are overwhelmed and we fall back on nukes. I personally think the conventional forces should just be enough to hold back India for 7 days. Anything in excess of that we cannot afford. Make our low nuclear threshold known to Indians.

Going back to the IFV I think this is area where Pakistan needs to invest in. Tracked IFVs, 8/6 wheeled IFVs and heavily armed scout vehicles. These should be made in large numbers say in excess of 4,000. Half go to the army and wheeled IFVs go to Rangers/FC. We really need to beef up internal security. All regions of Pakistan with issues like Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab and FATA should be heavily patrolled by GC/Rangers. Helicopters to reinforce the patroling should also be bought. Pakistan needs to shift focus from borders to internal threats. The state should have iron fist visible everywhere.

And vehicles like Viper or wheeled derivatives would be the 'ironfist'.
Agree with your point about the need to have more IFV's, but disagree about the idea that a nuclear shield will keep us safe.

At some point someone might call our bluff on this. If we let the conventional gap get so big that we risk our conventional armed forces being wiped out without making a critical impact on the enemy, we might risk a situation where the Indians can gain air superiority without really crossing the border that much, and then wait to pick off our nuclear and missile assets.

Alternatively, they might only advance into our territory to a limited scale. Would we risk a nuclear exchange for desert? Potentially something that could escalate to MAD? When it comes to it, I don't think we would.

We need to continue to build a credible non nuclear detterant by improving the conventional wing of our armed forces. We don't need to match India gun to gun, we just have enough to make sure they can't cross the border.
 
Tipu7 said:
Its Slopped armor.
I miss typed and now every body is copy pasting it with out correction.
Though I'm not involved in it but sometimes it is difficult to guess what's in other person's mind..since slipped also looked somehow relevant in this context.
 
