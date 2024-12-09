What's new

View from New York , Developing Situation in Syria

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 15, 2008
Messages
1,666
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#sag_analysis #podcast #IGaza #syriancivilwar

In this insightful episode, we sit down with Irina Tsukerman, a renowned lawyer and political commentator from New York, to explore the evolving dynamics in Syria and their broader implications for the Middle East.

Irina shares her expert perspective on critical questions such as:

How the United States and Israel perceive the recent advances of the resistance in Syria.
The potential impact of these developments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Iranian nuclear issue.
Whether these shifts signal a significant change in the regional order or reinforce existing power dynamics.
The influence of these changes on regional powers like Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, and their relations with the West.
The role international organizations, such as the United Nations, can play in addressing Syria's humanitarian crisis.
As a journalist and academic, I believe that truth is relative, and understanding different perspectives is key to analyzing ground realities with depth and clarity. This conversation is a step toward unraveling the complexities of global strategy and regional politics.

 
.

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan suffers more due to Afghan problem than wars with India:
Replies
0
Views
799
ghazi52
ghazi52
N
Understanding the shifts in G20 and beyond
Replies
0
Views
524
nahtanbob
N
B
Outsiders shouldn't obstruct elections in Bangladesh: PM Hasina warns in New York
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
saif
S
SalarHaqq
Netanyahu Erases Palestine In New Map Charting Normalization With Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
671
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
aziqbal
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Replies
0
Views
398
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom