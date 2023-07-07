Vehicles maintained by Pakistan Army

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
An american Pakistani living in america.Who runs this forum and owns it? Does anyone know?
|Name
|Image
|Origin
|In service
|Notes
|M113
|United States
|2,300 M113 A1/A2/P
600 VCC-1/VCC-2
|Multirole armoured personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicle.
Mostly modernized & upgraded, American built M113A1/A2, Pakistani built M113P & Italian built VCC-1A2 variants in service.
|APC Saad
APC Talha
|Pakistan
|2,000
|Multirole armoured personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicle.
|Al-Fahd
|Saudi Arabia
|1,000
|Multirole armoured personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicle.
|MaxxPro
|United States
|250
|Mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP). MaxxPro DXM and MaxxPro Dash DXM variants in service (50 more delivered to Pak army by IIA).
|Casspir
|South Africa
|<150
|MRAP.
|Kirpi
|Turkey
|<100
|MRAP.
|Dragoon 2
|Pakistan
|600
|Armoured security vehicle/Scout car.
|Dongfeng Mengshi
|China
|300
|Light tactical vehicle. CSK-182 variant in service. Ordered in 2021.
|Otokar Cobra
|Turkey
|800
|Light armoured vehicle.
|Otokar Akrep
|Turkey
|1,800
|Light armoured vehicle.
|Iveco VM 90
|Italy
|2,200
|Infantry mobility vehicle. Various variants in service.
|Type 63
|People's Republic of China
|100
|ZSD-63
|BTR-70/BTR-80
|Soviet Union
|120
|OT-64 SKOT
|Slovakia
|6
|Foton Tunland
|China
|Light utility vehicle.
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|Japan
|Light utility vehicle.
|Toyota Hilux
|Japan
|Light utility vehicle.
|Land Rover Defender
|United Kingdom
|Light utility vehicle.
|Al Qaswa
|Pakistan
|Light armored tracked vehicle for logistics & cargo.
|Isuzu F-Series
|Japan
|Light/Medium truck. Various variants in service.
|Hino Ranger
|Japan
|Light/Medium truck. Various variants in service.
|M35
|United States
|Light/Medium truck. Various variants in service.
|Unimog
|Germany
|Medium truck. U4000 and U5000 variants in service.
|RMMV TGM
|Austria
Germany
|Medium/Heavy truck.
|Yasoob
|Pakistan
|Medium/Heavy truck. Limited numbers in service.
|MaxxPro MRV
|United States
|Light armoured recovery vehicle. Based on MaxxPro.
|W653
|China
|174
|Armoured recovery vehicle. Based on Type 69 tank.
|M88
|United States
|52
|Heavy armoured recovery vehicle. Based on Patton family of tanks. M88 & M88A1 variants in service.
|Isoli M60
|Italy
|500
|Light recovery crane mounted on truck.
|Dragon
|Pakistan
|Tank-mounted engineering mine plough vehicle.
|Troll Anti-Mine
|Pakistan
|53
|De-mining vehicle. Based on T-55 tank.
|Cougar JERRV
|United States
|20
|Mine clearing vehicle. Buffalo Explosive Ordnance Disposal version.
|Aardvark JSFU
|United Kingdom
|Mine flail vehicle. Mk 3 variant in service.
|Type 84 RDMS
|China
|14
|Air-dispersed anti-tank mine.
|Al Khalid AVLB
|Pakistan
|8
|Armoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on Al Khalid tank.
|M60 AVLB
|United States
|12
|Armoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on M60 tank. M60A1 variant in service.
|M47M AVLB
|United States
|Armoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on M47 tank.
|M48 AVLB
|United States
|Armoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on M48 tank.
|AM 50B
|Slovakia
|4
|Bridge layer.
|PB 79A
|Pakistan
|Pontoon bridge.
there is an interesting story behind this landcruiser vehicle
vehicle has a grace
Hard to believe that as the new LC series is prebooked... Pakistan Army had the opportunity to make these type of vehicles in house with the amount of money poured into acquisition of such platforms. Defenders, LCs, Hiluxes, Mitsubishi and what not.... Such near sightedness....

toyota was closing the production lines of this vehicle and pakistan was one of the oldest user of this and pakistan army loved this vehicle
toyota was closing the production lines of this vehicle and pakistan was one of the oldest user of this and pakistan army loved this vehicle
so they told them to make some more
so last 5000 units were produced just for pakistan army
and those are unique to PA
u can chek with someone in army and old enoughHard to believe that as the new LC series is prebooked... Pakistan Army had the opportunity to make these type of vehicles in house with the amount of money poured into acquisition of such platforms. Defenders, LCs, Hiluxes, Mitsubishi and what not.... Such near sightedness....
|Air defence - anti-ballistic missile systems
|HQ-9
|Long-range surface-to-air missile
|China
|HQ-9P variant is in use, 4 batteries operational, 6 more ordered. Operational range 125 km against aircraft and 25 km against cruise missiles for Pakistani variant.
|HQ-16
|Short-to medium-range surface-to-air missile
|China
|HQ-16AE variant is in use, 24 batteries. Operational range is 40 km.
|HQ-7
|Short-range surface-to-air missile
|China
|HQ-7B (Mobile SHORAD) variant is in use. Operational range is 15 km.
These are GRJ71s 2022 models, you can book the same model on Toyota's website (70th anniversary one) ... So they are probably making them... I know servicemen from the days when they used to reuse batteries by installing new cells... Something discontinued now i guess... Pak Army's logistical fleet was significantly boosted during Musharraf's time and PPP continued on with it as Coalition support funds were coming in. All I object to is that they could have easily made Yasoob and other 4x4, 6x6 platforms with the money rolling in. Corruption and Lack of vision killed that opportunity. Now we are stuck with that hideous, pig-nosed hamza 6x6.

last batch was fpr pakiistan and production resumed for another six months atleast
last batch was fpr pakiistan and production resumed for another six months atleast
New Recruit
JMRVehicles used by Army Officers, ...
vehicle has a grace
Who runs this forum and owns it? Does anyone know?