Uyghur invasion of Xinjiang

ThunderCat
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2009
- Messages
- 3,531
- Reaction score
- -2
@beijingwalker, you did mention last year or the year before of how Uyghurs invaded Xinjiang in the meadival period and destroyed towns and cities. Can you please further elaborate?
I know they assimilated the remaining Tocharians which began the rise of modern Uyghurs.
I need sources so I can refute the propaganda that Chinese occupied Uyghur land.
When Uyghurs invaded Xinjiang, they destroyed many towns and cities if I remember correctly.
Can you provide some sources about a more honest history of Xinjiang. I need these sources.
Thanks BW
I know they assimilated the remaining Tocharians which began the rise of modern Uyghurs.
I need sources so I can refute the propaganda that Chinese occupied Uyghur land.
When Uyghurs invaded Xinjiang, they destroyed many towns and cities if I remember correctly.
Can you provide some sources about a more honest history of Xinjiang. I need these sources.
Thanks BW