US tariffs will hurt Pakistani products’ competitiveness

The math behind the cuts​

A global shakeup​

Watching the Trump tariffs roll in while our own prime minister congratulated himself, his team and the power of prayer for being able to pass through a power tariff cut inspired zero confidence.April 4, 2025It was a strange spectacle. On the day the rest of the world was busy processing the meaning and impact of the trade tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump against almost 60 countries including Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tariffs of his own to announce to his countrymen.In a live televised show with ample pomp and ceremony, flanked by his cabinet and before an audience of his ministers and senior bureaucrats, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to the podium to announce a reduction in power tariffs equal to Rs7.41 per unit for all households, and Rs7.59 for industry.These are figures for average reductions across various consumer categories and different slabs. The exact impact on household bills will vary, but for someone who consumes 1,000 units per month, the impact could be somewhere around Rs7,500.During his speech, the prime minister laboured the point that the cuts have been approved by the IMF, telling his audience how the combined efforts of the cabinet had been marshalled up in order to make these cuts possible.But a closer look revealed something different. What the government has actually done is assemble together a raft of price adjustments that have just been made under various heads, and packaged them together as some sort of a government mandated tariff relief for the country.A senior source with knowledge of how these cuts are going to be financed gavethe breakdown. According to the source, Rs1.70 of the total tariff cut will be financed with funds raised from not reducing fuel prices at the pump due to recent oil price declines, and absorbing that fuel price cut into the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) instead.Another Rs1.90 is from the quarterly tariff adjustment for the second quarter of FY25, that the power regulator (Nepra) has already approved and will be notified any day now. Another Rs0.90 cut has already been ordered by Nepra under Fuel Cost Adjustment, a routine matter. And Rs1.45 per unit will be financed from the funds saved from the tariff reduction via revisiting IPP agreements.After these reductions, the government estimates a reduced tax incidence on power bills which will contribute the remainder of the estimated cut adding up to Rs7.41 for households of Rs7.59 for industry.The source confirmed tothat the IMF has been informed of this cut before Eid, but added that, to his knowledge, the Fund had merely received the information and not given a response so far. “These are all routine, regulatory adjustments in power tariffs; they do not require prior IMF acceptance, and the government told them that it will be packaging all of these together for political mileage and making an announcement,” the source said. “We do not think there will be any reason for the Fund to object”.And so while in Pakistan, we were busy processing a cut in power tariffs and its possible impact on the ongoing IMF programme, the rest of the world was reeling from tariffs of an altogether different variety.President Donald Trump had already announced a raft of tariffs on trade with America’s bilateral partners, in which products from Pakistan have been slapped with an additional 29 per cent tariff. Pakistan ran a $3.567 billion trade surplus with the US last fiscal year, second in size only to the European Union.The size of the tariff increase is large and it will undoubtedly impact Pakistan’s external trade adversely, though it can be debated how large the impact will be given all competitor countries have been slapped with similar, and in some cases, larger tariffs as well.The important thing is how rapidly and profoundly the world is changing around us. Trump’s tariffs are similar to the Smoot Hawley Tariff that were signed into law by President Hoover in June 1930, which broke the world economy and aggravated the Great Depression. With these tariffs, the age of globalisation has ended definitively and along with it, also the near total hegemony of neoliberal thinking in economic affairs.There were a number of preparatory crises that paved the way to this pass — the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, the Euro Crisis and the default of Greece, as well as the first trade war between the United States and China during Trump’s first term — but with these tariffs, the era of the single world market ends once and for all.How Trump’s tariff’s impact Pakistan’s exports is difficult to determine. Tariffs for countries that compete with Pakistan’s textile exports are higher still, so there will be some benefit from there. But the tariffs will also fuel inflation in America, perhaps even pushing that economy into recession, leaving their consumers worse off and hurting demand for Pakistani exports.