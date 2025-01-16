US NAVY AND ROYAL NAVY CARRIERSTRIKE GROUPS CONVERGE IN NORTH SEA

Major Yasir
US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is seen here being preceded through the Dover Strait yesterday (14.10.24) by destroyer USS Jason Dunham, with two other warships of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) astern and a merchant vessel. Photo: MCS3 Mike Shen/US Navy.
Strike Warrior is notable for involving an Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarine, coming after a period during which the UK has been unable to commit SSNs to exercises.
USS Harry S. Truman is expected to at some stage enter the Mediterranean, to stand by for possible action as the war between Israel and Hezbollah, and the conflict in Gaza, continue while Houthi rebels in Yemen are still attacking international shipping.
Source : https://warshipsifr.com/news/us-navy-and-royal-navy-carrier-strike-groups-converge-in-north-sea/