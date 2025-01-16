What's new

US NAVY AND ROYAL NAVY CARRIERSTRIKE GROUPS CONVERGE IN NORTH SEA

1737007815324.png

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is seen here being preceded through the Dover Strait yesterday (14.10.24) by destroyer USS Jason Dunham, with two other warships of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) astern and a merchant vessel. Photo: MCS3 Mike Shen/US Navy.
Awaiting the arrival of the US Navy group in the North Sea is the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG) and also Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), for a broad-ranging combat training exercise called Strike Warrior, which is being staged off Scotland. It is part of preparations for a 2025 Indo-Pacific deployment by the UK CSG. Also pictured: 809 Naval Air Squadron F-35B Lightning jets aboard the UK carrier HMS Prince of Wales. Photo: AS1 Amber Mayall, RAF/UK MoD.



CARRIER-AND-F-35Bs-OCT24-800x533.jpg
809 Naval Air Squadron F-35B Lightning jets aboard the UK carrier HMS Prince of Wales. Photo: AS1 Amber Mayall, RAF/UK MoD.


Strike Warrior is notable for involving an Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarine, coming after a period during which the UK has been unable to commit SSNs to exercises.

USS Harry S. Truman is expected to at some stage enter the Mediterranean, to stand by for possible action as the war between Israel and Hezbollah, and the conflict in Gaza, continue while Houthi rebels in Yemen are still attacking international shipping.

Source : https://warshipsifr.com/news/us-navy-and-royal-navy-carrier-strike-groups-converge-in-north-sea/
 
