US MDA advancing work on high-powered microwave for hypersonic defense

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2014
- Messages
- 16,980
- Reaction score
- 3
- Country
- Location
The Missile Defense Agency is pressing ahead with a project to develop a speed-of-light weapon to knock down maneuvering hypersonic vehicles, awarding Raytheon $9.7 million to advance work originally proposed two years ago on a Hypersonic Defense Weapon System concept and setting the project on a path to a potential Microwave Technology Testbed. On Sept. 24, MDA announced the 15-month, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract “to mature a non-kinetic defense capability, accelerate lethality analysis and procure long lead items for a potential Microwave...
https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/mda-advancing-work-high-powered-microwave-hypersonic-defense
https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/mda-advancing-work-high-powered-microwave-hypersonic-defense