US MDA advancing work on high-powered microwave for hypersonic defense

The Missile Defense Agency is pressing ahead with a project to develop a speed-of-light weapon to knock down maneuvering hypersonic vehicles, awarding Raytheon $9.7 million to advance work originally proposed two years ago on a Hypersonic Defense Weapon System concept and setting the project on a path to a potential Microwave Technology Testbed. On Sept. 24, MDA announced the 15-month, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract “to mature a non-kinetic defense capability, accelerate lethality analysis and procure long lead items for a potential Microwave...

EW is the warfare of the future. US is 70 years ahead of China in this regard.

Here is old technology:

Could microwave missiles disable North Korea's missiles?

The U.S. has microwave missiles that could fry the electronics of North Korea's missiles and control systems.
In a war with China, the war (if USA uses their classified weapons) would be over in days.

China would have to spend 1 trillion yuan annually to catch up in 20-30 years.

China believes stealth is the top tech of US, stealth is only complementary.

I know of no known EW weapons against submarines, so having thousands of subs would buy China that 30 years to catch up.

Put these microwaves on missiles and air defense missiles won't work. Only CIWS bullets would, along with lasers.
 
Starts off as $9.7 Million and then end up costing $9.7 Billion. Then the enemy finds a simple counter and the project is scrapped and a new project initated.
 
Me always thought that micro waves are in the GHz range and due to that the energie transported is lost rapidly over the range the wave travels. But maybe i misunderstood something.
 
Me always thought that micro waves are in the GHz range and due to that the energie transported is lost rapidly over the range the wave travels. But maybe i misunderstood something.
Supposedly, more effective microwave are short ranges. Longer range EW weapons are less effective. They could have developed boosters for extending short range weapons, that is what I do in war gaming.

In my war gaming, a navy should have many subs, and the surface fleet should have many hundreds of CIWS and laser defenses. Missile defense can still be effective with some modifications, I am guessing the US has already developed these modifications - hardened electronics that can handle space travel/cosmic rays and more. However, CIWS has increased importance with EW.

Then there is EW against the ship herself, which would temporarily knock out some electronics and make the ship a sitting target.

Looks like China is only developing unclassified ECM and anti-jamming stuff which is really, really old technology.

Only Russia and Isreal are close to US level of EW weaponry.
 
Me always thought that micro waves are in the GHz range and due to that the energie transported is lost rapidly over the range the wave travels. But maybe i misunderstood something.
I think they will use newer MASER technology with which they will be able to knock out satellites too.

First Practical Maser (Microwave Laser) Is Built

The physics achievement fulfills 60 years of promise and could revolutionize communication and space exploration
EW is the warfare of the future.
Who was this guy, he is very smart.

How electronic warfare is shaping the Russia-Ukraine war​

How electronic warfare is shaping the Russia-Ukraine war

Though little seen in the early stages of the war, electronic warfare has become far more of a factor in fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war​

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On Ukraine’s battlefields, the simple act of powering up a cellphone can beckon a rain of deathly skyfall.
Ukraine makes new push to defeat Russia’s electronic warfare​

 

