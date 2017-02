US alliance growing burdensome for Japan

Donald Trump

Historically, the bilateral economic negotiations between the US and Japan were settled with terms that are disadvantageous for the latter.

Take the Japan-US textile negotiations in the 1970s, the friction over auto trade between the two countries in the 1980s, and so on - all resulting in Japan giving up some or quite a bit of its interests.

Also putting Japan at a serious disadvantage is Abe's determination to woo Trump at almost all costs.

the Abe administration is trying to mobilize all the resources available, public or private, to help beef up the US economy.

According to a recent report by the Financial Times, the Abe administration has been pushing Japanese companies to invest in the US.

The economic communities are worried that rather than trying to explain to the US about Japan's contribution to the US economy, Abe may make pledges to the Trump administration and drive the private companies into meeting the goals set by him.

some Japanese media reported that Abe was considering investing a portion of Japan's government pension fund into US infrastructure.

The obsession that Japans shows with a rather unequal relationship with the US is perplexing.