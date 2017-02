No need for an aircraft carrier, to be honest.



A helicopter carrier is more than enough for the UAE to quickly respond to security threats in places like southern Yemen and the horn of Africa.



The helicopter carrier will most likely be docked in Socotra. Bear in mind that the UAE is going to establish an overseas military outpost in Somaliland, and it already has one in Eritrea.



The UAE's long-term goal is to become the leading power in the Arabian Peninsula. It wants to carve a sphere of influence in southern Yemen and quietly acquire/annex the island of Socotra.



The UAE's regional objectives run directly against Qatar's. While Qatar promotes Islamism across the MENA region in the form of the Muslim Brotherhood, the UAE is trying to promote anti-Islamist movements across the region. This is mainly born out of pragmatism since the UAE views Islamism as a serious threat to the UAE's tourism industry and relatively open/liberal cosmopolitan/globalized society.



Submarines and a helicopter carrier are more than enough.



By the way, Qatar's going to have a helicopter carrier of its own. In fact, last summer, the Qataris signed a deal with an Italian ship manufacturer to purchase a small helicopter carrier similar to the one that the Algerian navy currently has.

Click to expand...