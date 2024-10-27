What's new

Under PPP. Sindh's condition getting worse: Miftah

dunyanews.tv

PPP fails to deliver despite being in power for over 15 years: Miftah

PPP continuous to ignore basic issues of Sindh despite in power
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Awam Pakistan Party (APP) Secretary General Miftah Ismail has said the Pakistan Peoples Party has not resolved the basic issues of the people of Sindh despite being in power for many years.

The PPP’s only focus, he said, is how to get votes from the province.

Addressing a presser in Hyderabad, he said the PPP had been running the province since 2008 but the condition of the masses had not improved.

Miftah added that the basic problems of electricity, gas and infrastructure had not been resolved.

“Except Karachi, there is not one properly maintained park in the whole of Sindh,” he said.

He said no province should suffer from the shortage of water and the government should take practical steps to help improve the water mechanisms across the province.

He said the people of the country should know in detail about the 26th amendment.
 

