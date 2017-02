UN inquiry concludes air strikes in Helmand's Sangin district killed at least 18 civilians, mostly women and children.

Civilians, mostly women and children, were killed last week in air raids by NATO forces in Afghanistan's Helmand province, an initial United Nations inquiry suggested.

The UN said the strikes had been conducted by "international military forces," but only US aircraft have been involved in recent coalition strikes, according to US military officials.

Civilian casualties from both American and Afghan air strikes increased dramatically last year, according to the UN's most recent report on threats to civilians.



At least 891 civlians were killed or injured in 2016, a figure highest in areas outside of Kabul.