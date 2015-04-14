UN imposes arms embargo on Yemen Houthies

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution imposing an arms embargo against Yemen’s Houthi militias and blacklisting the country’s deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

imposes sanctions against the leader of the Houthi movement with Saleh.

It was unanimously adopted by the session, with Russia being the only member abstaining – without using its veto - citing that some of the proposals it had suggested did not make it to the text,

The Council imposed a global asset freeze and travel ban on Ahmed Saleh, the former head of Yemen’s elite Republican Guard, and on Abdulmalik al-Houthi, a top leader of the Houthi group.

It demands the Houthis stop fighting and withdraw from areas they have seized, including Sanaa, the capital. It also expressed concern at “destabilizing actions” taken by former President Saleh, “including supporting the Houthis’ actions.

Resolution 2216 was passed under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter andReuters news agency reportedAs the resolution was passed under Chapter 7 of the Charter, the Houthis are expected to immediately cease their acts and adhere to the text, Qatar’s ambassador to the Council Sheikha Alya Bint Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani said.Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the U.N. Abdallah Al-Mouallimi lauded the resolution as a “victory for the Yemeni people,” adding that the text confirmed that the Houthi’s acts in Yemen are unacceptable.As to the possibility of deploying ground troops into Yemen, Mouallimi said that is a decision best left to the military command.Separately, Iran on Monday urged the formation of a new Yemeni government and offered to assist in a political transition.Two other senior Houthi leaders, Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, were blacklisted by the Security Council in November. Yemeni soldiers loyal to the former president are fighting alongside the Houthis.The resolution imposed an arms embargo on the five men and “those acting on their behalf or at their direction in Yemen” - effectively the Houthi and soldiers loyal to Saleh.