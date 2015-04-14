What's new

UN imposes arms embargo on Yemen Houthies

UN imposes arms embargo on Yemen Houthies

Security Council passes resolution that also blacklists Houthi rebel leader and son of former president.

fa1cf39739694571b31b08492fc6039d_18.jpg


UN Security Council has passed a resolution on Yemen, imposing an arms embargo on the Houthi rebels.

The 15-member council passed the resolution on Tuesday, with 14 countries voting in favour while one - Russia - abstained.

Russia, one of the five permanent members of the Secuirty Council, said the embargo should have been imposed on the whole country.

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's envoy to the UN, said the resolution was not fully in line with the requirements which were put forward to the international community.

"The adopted resolution should not be used for further escalation of the armed conflict which could have the most difficult consequences for Yemen itself as well as the whole region," said Churkin. "There is no alternative to a political solution to the conflict in Yemen."

He said Russia's "constructive proposals" were not taken into account during the drafting of the agreement.

Samantha Power, US envoy to the UN, said her country strongly supported the resolution as it "shows that the Security Council will take action against those who continue to undermine the efforts to the reconciliation".

She also said that "a legitimate transition in Yemen can only be achieved through political negotiations and a concensus agreement among all political parties based on the [Gulf Cooperation Council] GCC initiative and the outcomes of Yemen's national dialogue conference".

Blacklist

Reporting from New York, Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays said the resolution blacklisted the son of the former President Ali Abdullah Saleh - Ahmed - as well as a top Houthi leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi. They will face a global asset freeze and travel ban.

Former president Saleh and two other senior Houthi leaders - Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim - were blacklisted by the Security Council in November. Yemeni soldiers loyal to Saleh are fighting alongside the Houthis.

The resolution was put forward by Jordan and Gulf countries.

Saudi-led coalition - made up mainly of four Gulf Arab countries - launched air strikes against the Iran-allied Houthis in neighbouring Yemen last month. The United States said last week it was speeding up arms supplies to the coalition.

Iran on Monday urged the formation of a new Yemeni government and offered to assist in a political transition.


about time
 
a7bfd4dd-e2b2-49d2-b229-31c677836e8f_16x9_600x338.JPG


The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution imposing an arms embargo against Yemen’s Houthi militias and blacklisting the country’s deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Resolution 2216 was passed under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter and imposes sanctions against the leader of the Houthi movement with Saleh.

It was unanimously adopted by the session, with Russia being the only member abstaining – without using its veto - citing that some of the proposals it had suggested did not make it to the text, Reuters news agency reported

As the resolution was passed under Chapter 7 of the Charter, the Houthis are expected to immediately cease their acts and adhere to the text, Qatar’s ambassador to the Council Sheikha Alya Bint Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani said.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the U.N. Abdallah Al-Mouallimi lauded the resolution as a “victory for the Yemeni people,” adding that the text confirmed that the Houthi’s acts in Yemen are unacceptable.

As to the possibility of deploying ground troops into Yemen, Mouallimi said that is a decision best left to the military command.
Separately, Iran on Monday urged the formation of a new Yemeni government and offered to assist in a political transition.

The Council imposed a global asset freeze and travel ban on Ahmed Saleh, the former head of Yemen’s elite Republican Guard, and on Abdulmalik al-Houthi, a top leader of the Houthi group.

Two other senior Houthi leaders, Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, were blacklisted by the Security Council in November. Yemeni soldiers loyal to the former president are fighting alongside the Houthis.

The resolution imposed an arms embargo on the five men and “those acting on their behalf or at their direction in Yemen” - effectively the Houthi and soldiers loyal to Saleh.

It demands the Houthis stop fighting and withdraw from areas they have seized, including Sanaa, the capital. It also expressed concern at “destabilizing actions” taken by former President Saleh, “including supporting the Houthis’ actions.
 
Lol, like Houthis need arms. It's the last thing they need for now. They have most of the arms of Yemeni army already since they are allied with Houthis. Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries on earth. They will create hell for anyone stupid enough to launch a ground invasion. Also, we have seen already that arm embargoes don't actually work if one actually wants to send them, e.g Syria.
 
It can't be stated enough how big a win this is for GCC. It gives their military campaign in Yemen legitimacy.

GCC must have put a lot of diplomatic pressure on a lot of countries to get even China to vote on it even though they were previously neutral.
 
Serpentine said:
Lol, like Houthis need arms. It's the last thing they need for now. They have most of the arms of Yemeni army already since they are allied with Houthis. Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries on earth. They will create hell for anyone stupid enough to launch a ground invasion. Also, we have seen already that arm embargoes don't actually work if one actually wants to send them, e.g Syria.
The resolution is not just about stopping supplying arms to Houthies, it basically ends any future recognition of their government, it also blacklist your beloved Houthis alongside Ali Abdullah Saleh, now they're isolated, just like your Mullah country, read the highlighted red parts in the article.
 
Serpentine said:
Lol, like Houthis need arms. It's the last thing they need for now. They have most of the arms of Yemeni army already since they are allied with Houthis. Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries on earth. They will create hell for anyone stupid enough to launch a ground invasion. Also, we have seen already that arm embargoes don't actually work if one actually wants to send them, e.g Syria.
who would be openly sending weapons arms to houthis and republican guard to begin with during these circumstances? Saudis trying to add credibility to their facebook president Hadi
 
Khalid Newazi said:
Nobody supplied Houthis weapons and other equipments openly, highly doubt this will have any impact at all.
Prior to the start of the operations in Yemen, Iran was actively sending airplanes filled with weapons to Sana'a for the Houthis, about 12 planes in just a week.
 
Serpentine said:
Lol, like Houthis need arms. It's the last thing they need for now. They have most of the arms of Yemeni army already since they are allied with Houthis. Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries on earth. They will create hell for anyone stupid enough to launch a ground invasion. Also, we have seen already that arm embargoes don't actually work if one actually wants to send them, e.g Syria.
You can't underestimate this resolution with such ridiculous post. Nobody can give Huthis arms, it has been an Arab embargo and now it's Arab and international embargo. Iran didn't have the balls to send them anything. And yes they've had huge amounts of arms and ammo, but great bunch of them is wiped out.

Huthies will surrender. The sooner the better as the ropes are getting tighter on their necks.
 
الأعرابي said:
Prior to the start of the operations in Yemen, Iran was actively sending weapons filled airplanes to Sana'a for the Houthis, about 12 planes in just a week.
Whatever aid the Houthi's received were smuggled into Yemen, weapons embargo can't do much damage.
 
beast89 said:
who would be openly sending weapons arms to houthis and republican guard to begin with during these circumstances? Saudis trying credibility to their facebook president Hadi
Hadi has been always the legitimate leader to all the world except Shia lot.
 
الأعرابي said:
The resolution is not just about stopping supplying arms to Houthies, it basically ends any future recognition of their government, it also blacklist your beloved Houthis alongside Ali Abdullah Saleh, now they're isolated, just like your Mullah country, read the highlighted red parts in the article.
If Houthis wanted to establish a government, they'd do it at 4 months that they had Hadi the Stooge (Facebook president) under house arrest.

I like how Arabs are killing fellow poor Arabs in Yemen and jumping up and down pretending they are fighting Iran. :lol: Pathetic isn't it? But no surprise, it's Arabs we are talking about.
BLACKEAGLE said:
You can't underestimate this resolution with such ridiculous post. Nobody can give Huthis arms, it has been an Arab embargo and now it's Arab and international embargo. Iran didn't have the balls to send them anything. And yes they've had huge amounts of arms and ammo, but great bunch of them is wiped out.

Huthies will surrender. The sooner the better as the ropes are getting tighter on their necks.
Let's sit and watch how this aggression will end, shall we?

The same way you were all excited about a ground operation and now that the dust settled, we all saw how Saudi was begging Pakistan to provide the foot soldiers and now that they refused, they chickened out. You'll come down your high horses. Keep killing poor Yemeni civilians with billion dollar planes while you hallucinate about fighting Iran.
 
