As condemnation of Israel activities in Gaza and its treatment of British officials grows, UK Labour MP Zarah Sultana has called for the expulsion of Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the UK, two fellow Labour MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were deported after being accused of advancing a anti-IDF agenda during a legislative tour, Sultana demand comes after they were denied admission to Israel.



Following Independent MP John McDonnell recommendation that the UK isolate Israel militarily and economically in order to negotiate a settlement, Sultana position is part of a larger campaign for diplomatic action against Israel, McDonnell made these remarks in reaction to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where Israeli actions have caused extensive destruction and a large number of civilian casualties.



The severe winter weather in Gaza have made matters worse, there have been tales of youngsters freezing to death and hungry, McDonnell underlined that in previous cases when economic sanctions have been used to coerce nations into adhering to international rules, the only way to stop such humanitarian disasters is to completely isolate Israel.



There have been conflicting responses to Sultana demand that the ambassador be removed, her attitude is seen by some as an excessive move that could strain diplomatic relations between the UK and Israel, while others embrace it as a necessary response to Israel actions, despite voicing disapproval of Israeli actions in Gaza, British government has chosen to address these concerns diplomatically rather than by expelling the ambassador.



Ambassador Hotovely is the subject of controversy because of her controversial statements, which include her support for a "Greater Israel" and her denial that there is a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, there has been a lot of criticism and calls for her removal as a result of these remarks.



In addition to Sultana call for expulsion, there have been broader discussions about Israeli treatment of UK officials, the deportation of Yang and Mohamed highlights the tensions between Israel and the UK over issues related to the Israeli & Palestinian conflict, this incident has further polarized opinions on how the UK should engage with Israel diplomatically.



Sultana suspension from the Labour Party, which was initially due to her voting against the government on unrelated matters, has been extended, despite this she continues to speak out on issues related to Palestine, emphasizing the need for accountability and action against what she describes as Israeli aggression.



In conclusion, Zarah Sultana call for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador reflects a growing divide in UK politics over Israel actions in Gaza and its treatment of British officials, situation underscores the complex nature of diplomatic relations and the challenges of balancing political pressure with diplomatic protocol, as tensions continue to rise, UK government must navigate these issues carefully to maintain effective diplomatic channels while addressing humanitarian concerns.