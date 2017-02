The UAE is America's favorite partner in the region, by the way. Not too many people know that. A lot of people think the US is closer to Saudi Arabia or even Israel, but the fact is the UAE has given so many things to the Americans over the years. A lot more than other countries have given the US.



The US knows the details of every single Emirati citizen, for example. Other GCC governments haven't disclosed all personal details of their citizens to the US.



Don't be surprised if you hear one day that UAE passport holders are allowed visa-free entry to the US.

