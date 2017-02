Russia completed delivery of S-300 missile systems to Iran in 2016 – envoy

Russia fully completed a contract for the delivery of S-300 air defense systems to Iran, Russian ambassador to the Islamic Republic Levan Dzhagaryan told TASS on Wednesday.he said. Dzhagaryan added that the reports of Russia’s alleged plans to deliver S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Iran are being discussed. The diplomat also said that the Russian Air Force will use Iran’s military infrastructure for operations against terrorists in Syria if Moscow and Tehran deem it necessary.Republican claimed to be responsible for 'unprecedented corruption of the Oval Office' over alleged conflicts of interest