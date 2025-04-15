Russian military aircraft were detected and tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, April 14, 2025. The aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter U.S or Canadian sovereign airspace, nor did they engage in any aggressive actions, NORAD emphasized that this type of Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not considered a threat. The ADIZ extends about 150 miles from U.S. territory and requires aircraft to identify themselves for national security purposes, but it is not sovereign airspace.NORAD tracked the Russian aircraft throughout their transit in the ADIZ but did not scramble fighter jets to intercept them on this occasion, the command uses a layered defense system including satellites, ground-based and airborne radar and fighter aircraft to monitor such incursions and coordinate responses if necessary, the Russian flights are viewed as routine demonstrations of presence rather than hostile maneuvers.This event fits into a trend of more Russian military aircraft in the vicinity of Alaska in recent years, for instance Russian IL-38 surveillance aircraft were observed in the same area earlier that month, while in September 2024, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet got perilously near to a U.S F-16 in the Alaskan ADIZ, off the coast of Alaska, Russian and Chinese bombers were stopped by American and Canadian fighter fighters in July 2024, these actions are a reflection of Moscow's continuous attempts to test American air defenses and establish a military presence close to American borders.Advanced fighters like the Su-35 which have had close encounters with American aircraft like the F-16 and F-35 are frequently among Russian aircraft participating in these operations, aggressive tactics are occasionally used in these interactions, although the most recent one on April 14 was non-violent and uninterceptible, although the F-35 has advantages in avionics and stealth technology, the Su-35 is a very powerful fourth-generation fighter with a greater payload and range than the American F-35.According to NORAD's statement, these Russian flights are being closely watched, but at this time, they do not directly endanger North American security, by keeping watch over the airspace above the continent, the command is ready to react to any hostile actions, the frequentity of these Russian flights highlights the region need for strong air defense capabilities as well as the continuous geopolitical struggle.