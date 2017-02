Anil Ambani group’s Reliance Defence and Engineering inks major contract with the American Navy



Anil Ambani group’s Reliance Defence and Engineering has inked a major contract with the American Navy for repair and alteration services for its warships fleet of 100 vessels belonging to the Seventh Fleet — the largest forward deployed fleet operating in the region.

The Seventh Fleet looks after the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean involving more than 5000 ships and submarines, 240 aircraft and around 20,000 marine and navy personnel. The vessels will be serviced and repaired from the Reliance Defence-owned shipyard in Pipavav in Gujarat.

On Monday, Anil Ambani group firm announced that Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Reliance Defence and Engineering (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Navy to maintain the vessels of its Seventh Fleet involving the 100 vessels operating in the Indian Ocean.

“This selection by the U.S. Navy is a true recognition of the world-class facility, processes and the high standard of the capability of Reliance Shipyard at Pipavav.”

The signing of MSRA agreement comes a few months after the U.S. and India jointly signed Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in August 2016.