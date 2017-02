I really love this announcement.



Foreign policies aside, the UAE is moving in the right direction domestically.



The UAE is promoting the tolerance of non-Arab ethnicities and non-Muslim faiths among its population, especially among the younger generation Emiratis. School curriculums have been reformed in order to prepare the young Emiratis for a tolerant and globalized society. Hindu temples are being constructed across the UAE as well. Last but not least, the UAE has set up a tolerance ministry in order to promote an inclusive and harmonious globalized society.



Setting aside the UAE's questionable and controversial foreign policies in places like North Africa and Yemen, I think the UAE is, overall, heading in the right direction, especially with regard to its domestic policies.



The announcement of a new visa system is great news for talented foreigners who wish to seek greener pastures.



I think the next step for the UAE is to offer citizenship to its hardworking and upstanding expats.



If the UAE succeeds in implementing these domestic reforms, then the country will give rise to a multiracial and globalized generation of Emiratis in the coming years.

