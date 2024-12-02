Turkiye's Role In Wars and Policies

It is time for an honest discussion about Turkey’s role in destabilizing the Middle East.Erdogan’s foreign policy began as a bold, rebellious, neo-Ottoman vision—an ambitious attempt to restore Turkey’s influence over former Ottoman territories. However, this vision was eventually co-opted to serve Western interests in the region. What proved intolerable to the West, however, was Erdogan’s growing hostility toward Israel, exemplified by incidents like the Mavi Marmara crisis.The turning point came in 2016. On a fateful night, Erdogan found himself on the brink of elimination during the coup attempt. Forced to plead with his people over FaceTime—appearing like a character pulled from a bad parody—he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by commandos at his resort in Marmaris. That night, the old Erdogan died.The message from the West was clear: opposition to Israel’s agenda was unacceptable. Erdogan capitulated almost immediately. Since then, his resistance has been reduced to little more than hollow rhetoric. His behavior over the past 13 months underscores this transformation. Despite fiery speeches, Turkey continued to supply oil to Israel without interruption, and Erdogan has worked to undermine Assad—one of Israel’s staunchest adversaries in the region.Critics are right to point out that the United States and Israel benefit most from these developments. Yet, their success would have been far harder to achieve without Turkey’s willing participation. Turkey has become a hub for militant state-sponsored Islamism, with its influence stretching from Syria through Central Asia to China’s Xinjiang region.It is Turkey that targets so-called “Turkish brother nations” with a toxic blend of radical Islamism, revisionist history, pan-Turkism, and victim hood propaganda. This strategy not only extends Turkey’s influence but also radicalizes individuals, turning them into tools for Western geopolitical objectives. The infamous Crocus terrorist attack in Moscow, for instance, was traced back to Turkish training camps.Meanwhile, the jihadis left festering in Idlib have been unleashed once more, spreading chaos across Syria as they did a decade ago. This chaos is not incidental—it is cultivated, supported, and funded by the Turkish state. Under Erdogan, Turkey has become the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, a willing accomplice in advancing the U.S. Empire’s objectives in the region.The rest of Erdogan’s posturing is mere theater—smoke and mirrors designed to deceive only those still willing to believe in a dream that has long since died.From Moscow to Beijing, it’s time to face this reality.