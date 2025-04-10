TURKISH ASSEMBLY OFFICIALS HAVE COME OUT IN SUPPORT OF DEVELOPING NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Despite not publicly endorsing the development of nuclear weapons, Turkish Assembly officials have shown signs of increasing interest in the technology, when other nations have nuclear weapons, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has alluded to Turkey's nuclear aspirations by saying that it should not be denied the opportunity to acquire them, influential individuals such as Hayrettin Karaman, Erdogan principal fatwa giver, have echoed this language, claiming that Turkey requires nuclear weapons in order to deter Israel.



Four reactors are presently being developed at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is being funded and constructed by Russia, as part of Turkey substantial nuclear energy program, although Turkey's energy demands are the main focus of these initiatives, they also offer a basis for gaining nuclear-related knowledge and technology that might be used for military purposes in the future.



As a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons NPT, Turkey has pledged to uphold international standards to stop nuclear materials from being diverted to weapons projects but recent diplomatic initiatives like a temporary mining deal with Niger to obtain uranium, imply that Turkey might be looking into ways to expand its nuclear fuel cycle, which could have repercussions for dual-use.



The Turkish government has also been working on developing sophisticated missiles that, should Turkey seek them, might be used to carry nuclear weapons, in contrast to a direct pursuit of nuclear weapons, these advancements are a part of larger initiatives to strengthen Turkey conventional military capabilities.



Conclusion:

Although Turkish Assembly officials have not openly endorsed the development of nuclear weapons, there are signs that they are interested in the technology and that attempts are being made to fortify Turkey's nuclear defense and energy industries, these changes, which for the time being stay within the parameters of international non-proliferation agreements, are a reflection of Turkey's geopolitical aspirations and its wish to increase its regional influence.