There's definitely a narrative missing from us. And it should be a public narrative. Pakistan has suffered as US administered Afghanistan has been a safe haven for terrorists and official intelligence agencies supporting this fake taliban called TTP.



TTP was created to give bad name to Taliban - who did not do any favors to themselves by being such extremists. TTP other purpose was to attack Pakistan hiding behind the excuse that it is supporting US occupation of Afghanistan.



TTP lynchpin are in Afghanistan. They attack Pakistan from across the border. Someone must remind General Nicholson of the failed war his country has been fighting and his country's ignorance about addressing security issues Pakistan has from territory occupied by US.



US is not in Afghanistan to win a war. Its there to perpetuate this instability so that its excuse of staying in the region is legitimized. Due to its strategic location, Afghanistan is a key post for US and its imperialistic ambitions in the region. Its a great listening post to eavesdrop on Russia, China and to promote the regional rivalry between India and China for which India has willingly taken the bait and is ready to the slave work for US.

