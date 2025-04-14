Trump sues CBS, 60 Minutes, and Paramount over election fraud claim

The Spark That Lit the Fire

What’s Trump’s Beef?

CBS and Paramount’s Side

So it’s April 14, 2025, and I’m still trying to catch my breath from the latest Trump bombshell. The guy’s suing CBS, 60 Minutes, and their parent company, Paramount Global, for a jaw-dropping $20 billion, claiming they rigged the 2024 election with a “fraudulent” Kamala Harris interview. I saw Trump’s post on Truth Social yesterday, where he called them “dishonest political operatives disguised as news,” and X is going wild over it. Some folks are cheering him on, others saying it’s a straight-up attack on free speech. I’ve been digging through the noise, and man, this one’s a doozy. Let’s unpack what’s going on, why it’s got everyone riled up, and whether this lawsuit’s got legs or it’s just more Trump theater.Here’s how it started. Back on October 7, 2024, 60 Minutes aired an election special with Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted by Bill Whitaker. He asked her about the Israel-Gaza war, specifically why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t listening to the Biden administration. Harris gave a long answer, something about “movements in the region” and U.S. advocacy, but the show cut it down to a tighter clip. A promo on Face the Nation used a different chunk of her response, which got Trump and his crew yelling foul. They said CBS edited it to make Harris sound sharper, hiding her “word salad” to boost her campaign.Trump pounced, filing a lawsuit on October 31 in a Texas federal court, claiming $10 billion for “election interference.” He said CBS violated Texas’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, a consumer law, by misleading viewers like him, a “consumer” of news. Fast forward to February 2025, he doubled down, amending the suit to $20 billion, adding Paramount as a defendant and tossing in a claim under the federal Lanham Act for “unfair competition.” He even roped in Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican, as a co-plaintiff to keep it in the state. X posts yesterday had Trump slamming CBS as “not a news show,” with @Bubblebathgirl saying he wants their FCC license yanked and fines to “bankrupt legacy media.”At the heart of it, Trump’s arguing CBS doctored the Harris interview to tip the election. His lawyers say the edits hid Harris’s “incoherent” side, making her look like a stronger candidate than she was. The lawsuit calls it a “brazen attempt” to sway voters, pointing to how 60 Minutes aired a shorter, cleaner version of her Gaza answer while Face the Nation showed a longer, messier one. They claim this cost Trump’s Truth Social platform views and ad revenue, since CBS’s “false advertising” pulled eyeballs away. The $20 billion ask is wild, bigger than all 2024 campaign spending combined, per Deadline.Trump’s been on this tear for a while. He backed out of his own 60 Minutes interview in October, then started railing about the Harris segment, calling her a “moron” on Truth Social. His attorney, Ed Paltzik, told Axios, “CBS and Paramount committed the worst kind of election fraud in the most important presidential election ever.” X users like@AlexkennedyIran echoed that, saying the April 13, 2025, 60 Minutes episode was “worse than usual,” accusing them of “media bias” and fraud. It’s classic Trump: hit hard, make noise, keep the spotlight.CBS isn’t backing down easy. They’ve called the lawsuit “completely without merit” from day one. In a March filing, they asked a Texas judge to toss it, saying it’s an “affront to the First Amendment.” Their lawyers argue editing interviews is standard—every newsroom cuts for time and clarity, as long as it doesn’t twist the truth. They say Harris’s answers were just different slices of the same response, and viewers got the gist. Plus, the question wasn’t even about Trump, so how’s he harmed? They’ve got a point: First Amendment experts like Floyd Abrams told CNN it’s “ridiculous junk” that shouldn’t fly in court.Paramount’s in a bind, though. They’re pushing a $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, which needs FCC approval, and Trump’s appointee, Brendan Carr, is circling. Carr’s probing the Harris interview for “news distortion,” even demanding raw footage, which CBS handed over in February. The transcript backed CBS’s story no doctoring, just editing—but it showed Harris rambling a bit, which conservatives jumped on. X posts from @DalioTroy say Trump’s team wants “billions” to settle, and Paramount’s reportedly open to it to smooth the merger. That’s got CBS journalists fuming; 60 Minutes boss Bill Owens told staff he won’t apologize, per The New York Times.The case is in Texas’s Northern District, Amarillo division, where Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump pick, holds court. That raised “judge shopping” flags—Kacsmaryk’s known for conservative rulings, like blocking Biden’s immigration policies. CBS wanted it moved to New York, where they’re based, arguing Texas has no tie to the case. In February, Kacsmaryk denied their motion to dismiss, but only because Trump’s amended complaint made it “moot,” not because he bought the claims. CBS got until March 7 to try again, and they did, doubling down that it’s a First Amendment violation.This week, things heated up. On April 7, both sides agreed to a mediator to talk settlement, per Reuters. CBS is also pushing Trump and Jackson to cough up documents on their $20 billion damages claim, saying they’re dodging with “executive privilege” excuses that don’t add up. Trump’s team even argued sharing their locations during the broadcasts would “breach national security,” which sounds like a stretch. X posts from @MarioNawfal back in November had Trump calling it “the worst broadcast fraud ever,” and he’s not letting up.This isn’t just about one interview. It’s Trump flexing muscle against the press, something he’s done forever. He sued ABC last year over George Stephanopoulos’s wrong “rape” claim—Disney settled for $15 million to his presidential library. Now CBS is in the crosshairs, and Paramount’s merger makes them vulnerable. If they settle, it’s a win for Trump, proving he can pressure media into bending. X users like @CormacS63 aren’t having it, calling it “fascism 101” and a hit on free speech. Senator Bernie Sanders chimed in back in January, saying if CBS caves, it’ll gut trust in independent media. But Trump’s base loves it. @Zulu72944051488 posted, “Trump SLAMS CBS, files lawsuits for billions,” cheering him for taking on “dishonest operatives.” The $20 billion’s probably a pipe dream—courts rarely award that—but it keeps the narrative alive: Trump versus the “fake news” elite. It’s also a headache for Paramount’s Shari Redstone, who wants that Skydance deal done. Sources say she’s pro-settlement, but CBS newsrooms are pushing back hard, worried it’ll stain their rep.This ties into a rough week. I wrote about that Santo Domingo nightclub collapse—18 dead, pure heartbreak—and an OM token crash that burned billions. Trump’s lawsuit feels like a different kind of chaos, but it’s got that same raw edge. He’s not just fighting CBS; he’s shaping how we see media, truth, even elections. The FCC’s involvement, with Carr’s probe, raises red flags about government meddling in newsrooms. Democrat FCC member Anna Gomez called it a “retaliatory move” to scare broadcasters, and she’s got a point. If regulators start picking apart edits, what’s next?On the flip side, Trump’s got a case that editing matters. Harris’s full answer was wordy, and CBS picked the cleanest bit. Was it to prop her up? Maybe not, but in a tight race—538 had Harris up 1.2% days before the election—every clip counts. Still, newsrooms edit all the time; Fox cut Trump’s town hall too. If this lawsuit wins, it could chill how stories get told, especially about politicians.I’m torn, honestly. Trump’s got a knack for spotting cracks yeah, CBS’s edit made Harris look smoother, and that’s worth questioning. But $20 billion and election fraud? Come on, that’s a leap. I keep thinking about Shapiro’s mansion fire during Passover, a real attack with real stakes. This feels more like a loud stunt, though it’s got teeth with that merger looming. X is split: @chamilravinda’s all in for Trump, but @Acyn’s calling it interference fraud in a bad way. I lean toward CBS here; editing’s their job, and the First Amendment’s gotta hold. If Paramount settles, it’s a gut punch to journalists, but I get why they’d want it over.What’s the play? If you’re CBS, fight it out Kacsmaryk’s court isn’t the endgame, and appeals favor free speech. If you’re Trump, keep pushing; even a loss keeps you in the headlines. For us? Watch close, because this one’s about more than a TV clip. It’s about who controls what we hear.