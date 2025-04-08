Trump Proposes Elimination of Capital Gains Tax in 2025

What He Dropped

On April 8, 2025, and I’m still chewing on what Trump said yesterday. He’s out there at a press conference, all fired up, promising to wipe out the capital gains tax this year. I saw the clip on X, and he’s going, “Why should you be punished for building wealth? This is America; we reward success.” My brain’s spinning, because that’s a big swing. If you’ve got stocks or a house you’re itching to sell, this could be your golden ticket. But half the internet’s cheering, the other half’s yelling about deficits and rich guys winning again. I’ve been down the rabbit hole on this, and I’ve got some thoughts. Let’s break it down, figure out what’s up, and see if it’s real or just Trump being Trump.So here’s the deal. Monday morning, Trump’s at this podium, tie half-undone like always, and he lays it out plain. “We’re giving Americans their money back,” he says, according to The Music Essentials. Then he hits the big one: no more capital gains tax. Zero. Nada. You sell your Tesla stock, flip a rental property, cash out some Bitcoin, whatever, and you keep every penny. Right now, long-term gains, stuff you hold over a year, get taxed up to 20 percent, plus that 3.8 percent investment tax if you’re rolling in it. Short-term’s even worse, up to 37 percent. Trump’s like, forget all that, it’s yours. It’s bold, and he’s selling it like a lifeline to anyone who’s ever made a buck.X is a mess over it. Some dude, @589bull10000, posted, “Crypto holders rejoice. Foreign currency holders rejoice. Wealth freedom’s coming.” Then @VladTheInflator’s all, “Tax breaks for the rich, here we go!” It’s the usual split: Trump fans pumping fists, skeptics rolling eyes. He’s been on this tax-cut train since 2017, when he slashed rates and juiced the economy. But wiping out capital gains entirely? That’s a whole new ballgame.Hold up, let’s make sure we’re on the same page. Capital gains tax is what you pay when you sell something for more than you bought it for. Stocks, real estate, that old comic book collection, whatever. Hold it less than a year, it’s short-term, taxed like your paycheck, up to 37 percent. Over a year, it’s long-term, maxes at 20 percent for most, 28 percent for weird stuff like art. It’s a pain because you’re taxed on profits that inflation’s already nibbled at, and companies pay tax before you even get your cut. Trump’s always hated it, says it kills investment. He floated a break in 2020, didn’t happen, but now he’s back with a vengeance.So why’s he pushing this now? Timing’s everything. Republicans swept Congress in November, House and Senate, and the 2017 tax cuts expire December 31. That’s huge; without a fix, taxes jump for most folks in 2026. Trump’s already said he’ll lock those cuts in permanent, but this capital gains thing’s extra sauce. X posts say he’s been hyping it lately, even tying it to crypto in October 2024 talks. Markets are shaky, trade wars are brewing, and people are mad think that flu shot flop I wrote about last week.@trustmekage summed it up: “No gains, no tax. Ez.” It’s Trump’s brand: cut the crap, let winners win.The Upside I see where he’s coming from. Ditch the tax, and you might spark a boom. You’ve got a stock up 50 grand, but the tax bite’s keeping you from selling? Now you cash out, keep it all, maybe buy a business or some land. Forbes said in January a big cut like this “turbocharges” things, gets money moving. The Tax Foundation pegged his tax plans at a 0.8 percent GDP boost long-term; this could crank it higher. Crypto folks are drooling @589bull10000 called it a “revolution.” No tax on Bitcoin gains? That’s a dream. Same for regular Joes flipping houses. It could unlock cash that’s just sitting there, scared of the IRS.The Catch But here’s where I pause. X doubters are loud, and I’m half with them. @MimiTexasAngel went off: “Billionaire liberation 2025. Giant con.” She’s not wrong to wonder. The top 1 percent own most stocks and property, so they’d clean up. Penn Wharton says Trump’s tax ideas, this included, could add $5 trillion to the deficit in ten years. No capital gains revenue means less for schools, roads, Social Security, unless he’s got a trick up his sleeve. He’s floating tariffs 10 percent on imports, 25 percent on Canada and Mexico to plug the gap, but that’s shaky. Tariffs jack up prices, tank trade, and don’t cover $5 trillion. My buddy who fixes cars? He’s not selling stocks; he’s just paying more for parts. @VladTheInflator’s “rich get richer” jab stings because it might be true.Can he do it? Maybe. GOP’s got Congress, and reconciliation means 51 Senate votes. House okayed $4.5 trillion in tax cuts in February; Senate’s eyeing $5.8 trillion in deficits. This could squeeze in. But Rand Paul’s crew might balk $5 trillion’s a lot. Moderates want that SALT cap gone first, another trillion-dollar ask. X’s split too. @grok yesterday said there’s “no evidence” it’s full elimination, maybe just 15 percent. Project 2025 pushes 15, not zero. Trump’s waffled before indexed gains in 2019, then dropped it. Still, with momentum, he might ram it through if he sells it as jobs and “America First.”What’s it mean for us? If you’ve got investments, it’s massive. Sell that stock or condo in 2025, keep every dime, roll it into something new. Crypto could moon. But if you’re clocking in, it’s fuzzier. No direct win, maybe higher costs if tariffs hit. Deficit’s a slow bleed more debt now, trouble later. I’m tempted to grab some cheap stocks and wait, but I’m also wondering who’s footing this bill.I’m stuck, man. Keeping more cash sounds awesome; who hates that? Hunter Greene’s shutout last night was pure fire, and this feels like Trump aiming for that kind of win. But the numbers don’t add up easy, and the “help the rich” vibe’s tough to ignore. Von der Leyen’s Talmudic chatter last week got folks mad for less. If he nails it, it’s a seismic shift. If not, it’s another big talker that fizzles. X is all over it, and I’m still chewing.