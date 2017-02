The madman theory was a feature of Richard Nixon's foreign policy. He and his administration tried to make the leaders of hostile Communist Bloc nations think Nixon was irrational and volatile. According to the theory, those leaders would then avoid provoking the United States, fearing an unpredictable American response.​

Maybe he is playing mad president , a president that's not predictable to scare American rivals to cave in an old cold war strategy adopted by American president Nixon ...On the other hand he suffers from lack of support amongst American people as we've witnessed protests against him in the US during his inauguration therefore he needs to keep those who voted him satisfied.And Iran: