TRUMP: IRAN HAS TO GET RID OF THE CONCEPT OF A NUCLEAR WEAPON, THEY CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON

Regarding Iran's nuclear aspirations, US President Donald Trump has sent a strong warning, stating that Iran must give up any nuclear weapons development or suffer dire repercussions, including the potential for military attacks on its nuclear installations, Trump made it clear that "Iran must abandon the idea of a nuclear weapon," they can't possess a nuclear weapon" showing his administration's tough approach to stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons, he said that Tehran is "stringing us along" in negotiations to revive or construct a nuclear deal with the United States and he expressed displeasure over what he believes to be Iran's willful delay of the talks.This rhetoric reflects Trump's previous policies, including his 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which placed restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, Trump's stance is that Iran is dangerously close to developing a nuclear weapon and that the US is prepared to take "very harsh" measures, including military action, if Iran does not act quickly to abandon its nuclear weapons program, he framed this as a global imperative rather than a unilateral American interest, saying, "I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world."Iran’s nuclear program has advanced significantly since the U.S. exit from the JCPOA. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, as of early 2025, Iran has enriched uranium up to 60% purity, a level far beyond the 3.67% limit set by the JCPOA and approaching weapons-grade levels 90% enrichment, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has grown to nearly 900 kilograms, and it has installed advanced centrifuges that increase its uranium enrichment capacity, while Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful civilian purposes, the rapid enrichment and stockpiling have raised international concerns about the potential for a nuclear breakout — the time required to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a bomb — which has shrunk to mere days.Attempts to break the nuclear standoff diplomatically have been ongoing but challenging, despite being characterized as "positive" and "constructive," recent indirect discussions between the United States and Iran, which included sessions in Oman and scheduled follow-ups in Rome, have failed to produce any significant progress, Trump and his team have insisted that any agreement must be contingent on Iran giving up all of its nuclear weapons goals, including uranium enrichment, prior discussions during the Obama administration acknowledged Iran's right to limited uranium enrichment under close supervision, in contrast to this position.Considering its security concerns and need to retain leverage, experts say Iran is unlikely to completely destroy its nuclear program or forsake uranium enrichment, Tehran is cautious of U.S commitment to any accord following the abrupt U.S exit from the JCPOA in 2018, and Iran's nuclear threshold status acts as a deterrence against external threats, as a precaution, Iran might want to keep some enrichment capabilities and stockpiles, which would make attempts to reach a complete agreement more difficult, snapback sanctions under UN Security Council Resolution 2331, which could remove important limitations on Iran's nuclear operations, are slated to expire in October 2025, giving the international community a shorter window of opportunity to stop Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold.A military strike against Iran nuclear facilities could be led by Israel if diplomatic attempts are unsuccessful, according to Trump's warnings, he has stated that, given the strong security ties between the United States and Israel and their shared worries on Iran nuclear program, the United States would back such action if required, Iran nuclear developments and regional tensions have raised the stakes for the possibility of a military clash, which is still quite likely.In conclusion, Donald Trump's stance is unambiguous: Iran must immediately give up all plans to develop nuclear weapons or risk military action. The strategy of his government mixes continued diplomatic engagement, which has not yet resulted in a definitive resolution, with maximal pressure through sanctions and the threat of action. Iran is one of the most important and unstable security issues facing the globe today because of its quick nuclear development and unwillingness to completely stop its program, which continue to exacerbate tensions between nations.