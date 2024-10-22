What's new

Tribute to Pakistan’s Martyrs

Sepoy Yasir Bashir Shaheed
In recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan’s army and citizens stood united, sacrificing their lives for the country's safety. Among the brave was Sepoy Yasir Bashir from Multan, who embraced martyrdom defending the homeland. His parents expressed pride, with his father recalling Yasir’s passion for joining the army, and his mother honored his ultimate sacrifice. His wife, too, vowed her readiness to sacrifice for the nation. The nation pays heartfelt tribute to these selfless martyrs and remains ever grateful for their protection.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1848699880635830617
 
