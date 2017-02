Tourism park planned on island in Naf River

Ishtiaq Husain

Published at 12:23 AM February 16, 2017

Last updated at 02:50 AM February 16, 2017

A tourism park in middle of the Naf River on Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf is being developed by Bangladesh Economic Zones AuthorityCOURTESYAs part of the government initiative to boost tourism, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has planned to develop a new tourism park in the island of the Naf River.The new venture – Naf Tourism Park – will come into being in the middle of the river that divides Myanmar and Bangladesh.BEZA has targeted to bring 2.8m tourists by 2020 to the island located at Teknaf upazila under Cox’s Bazar.The main objective of tourism park is to increase economic growth by creating job opportunities through business diversifications.BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury came up with this disclosure at a pre-bid meeting of Naf Tourism Park held at its Karwanbazar office in the capital on Wednesday.The new island has an excellent scope of future tourism expansion as it is a calm and quiet place, and no resettlement is required, said Paban.“BEZA offers 100% tax exemption to investors for the first 10 years, 70% for 11 years and 30% for 12 years to draw investment interest.”Besides, investors would be entitled to receive exemption on stamp duty, park land registration fee and dividend tax and customs duties.The Naf Tourism Park extends over a total of 271.93-acre land which is 456km from Dhaka and 185km from Chittangong. Its 70km from the Cox’s Bazar Airport.BEZA has already completed feasibility study by UNICONSULT – a German-based consultancy firm.The Department of Environment has issued environmental clearance for the development of the park.It is an amazing island in the middle of the Naf River which lies in between the river border of Myanmar and Bangladesh. Having hills and river view, it is multifaceted, diverse and admirably beautiful. The purest air and lofty hill create perfect conditions for the development of all types of tourism and entertainment facilities, according to officials.Project Director Harunur Rashid said that a hanging bridge would be completed by December next year for which a bid is set to be invited next month.The island would be connected to the main land through a cable car and roller coaster.The authorities expect that land filling would be completed by December.The tourism park will have resorts, cable cars, ocenarium, hanging resorts, eco-cottage, convention centres, swimming pools, fun lake, aqua lake, fishing jetty, amusement park, children’s park, parking area and shopping area for the tourists.Moreover, the economic zones authorities also plan to set up a theme park where touch pool, night camps, bird watching and watch towers, water sports complex, butterfly park, eco-energy park, game parlours, mini-golf course, MICE clubs, health club, light and sound show would be available for the tourists.Any firm having experience in establishing sole or multiple Economic Zones, Tourism Park or Special Economic Zones, industrial or special park, free port and operation thereof, or experience in development, construction of infrastructure, management and operation of any large project are eligible to participate in the bidding.Each bidder is advised to visit and inspect the proposed project site and its surroundings on their own. The costs of visiting the site shall be at the bidder’s own expense.The deadline for bid submission is till 3pm on March 2, 2017.Technical and financial evaluations would be held on March 24. BEZA will announce the award winner’s name on July 15.==========================================================