The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, may not be exactly an ideal president. He dropped more than 20,000 bombs on foreign countries in 2016 alone and has authorized ten times more drone strikes than George Bush. He has fallen short on many of his other claims as well, failing to close down Guantanamo, and reforming immigration. He has also failed to curb the racial tension in the United States which has resulted in Trump’s rise to power.Yet, the good he has done in other areas, like his efforts for women rights and the environment have made him stand out as a great leader, especially when compared to the likes of Donald Trump