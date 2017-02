You're focusing on all the wrong aspects of this, do we need to unite as Muslims for some grand cause or against some grand conspiracy? No, but it would help to have sectarianism rooted out, Iran and Saudi should stop their bickering and settling alight the neighbourhood around them to spite one another. The Muslim world isn't just disunited, it's at war with itself. I as a Pakistani see very little use in uniting with Tunisia for example, a country of little importance to us and vice versa, just suffice that whatever troubles go on in the Middle East don't take us down with them at the least or resolve the conflicts at their root at best.



The Muslim world has many huge problems. It's both a blessing and curse that the Middle East is of such strategic importance, and it's a shame that the entire region is in a perpetual state of war, and where there isn't war, there are either some petrodictators or religious fundamentalists in power. Muslims everywhere seem opposed to progress, advocating the very clash of civilisation ideal that they claim to be victims of.



The Islamic world has never recovered from its intellectual and cultural decline starting in the 13th century, with the slow decline eventually taking it to its state 19th century. Meanwhile, Europe and the West began its intellectual ascent around the 17th century and dominates the world even today. We were eventually weak enough to be colonised, first by an ailing Ottoman Empire and then by Britain and France. And it was all this colonialism that carved out new nations in Arabia and North Africa that had never existed, and those powers that promised to hand over land and power to Arabs, other colonial powers, the French would give land to the British, and the British to the French and early Zionists, all while supporting their own sectarian movements to prevent any popular resistance to colonialism and any form of Arab nationalism.



Fast forward to today, and the Middle East is still beholden to imperial power, to dictators, to sectarian elements within its own society. Victim of its own backwardness, opposition to modernity, science and philosophy that comes with it. Forget about just these cursory calls for unity. The Muslim world needs a great many things and unity is not a bad thing to wish for, but it's a day dream if the underlying mess isn't dealt with. For instance, how do you get Saudi and Iran to unite without getting rid of the underlying sectarianism and bigotry, geopolitics aside? If this is the way it continues, I hope for Pakistan to continue in its own endeavours for political and economic stability, modernity and progress, with neutral positions on conflicts in the Middle East.

