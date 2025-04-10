🇨🇳THE QUANTUM TURN IN AI, AND WHY IT WON’T STAY SMALL

One major turning point in artificial intelligence (AI) has been the incorporation of quantum computing, especially in light of Chinese advances in this area, with DeepSeek, a low-cost high-performance AI chip that upended established dominance in the AI hardware market, the adventure got underway, a noteworthy advancement that came after this was ManusAI, but the latest and most revolutionary accomplishment is the world-first fine-tuning of a billion-parameter AI model using the Origin Wukong quantum computer.China's third-generation superconducting quantum computer, Origin Wukong, contains a 72-qubit chip and has played a key role in showcasing how quantum computing might improve the effectiveness of AI training, through the use of quantum concepts like entanglement and superposition, researchers were able to investigate a large number of parameter combinations at once, improving training efficacy by 8.4% while lowering the number of parameters by 76%, this innovation demonstrates how real-world AI activities may be supported by quantum computing, which offers quicker training durations, fewer errors and lower power consumption than traditional computing techniques.The future of intelligence will be significantly impacted by the combination of AI and quantum computing, more complicated AI models can be developed because quantum computers are more efficient than their conventional counterparts in processing difficult tasks, significant progress in fields like financial risk assessment, medical diagnosis, and other specialized applications where large language models (LLMs) are essential could result from this.Origin Wukong is now available through cloud services in China, enabling researchers from all over the world including the United States—to take advantage of its capabilities, Chinese dedication to promoting quantum-AI research worldwide is demonstrated by this action, a constant drive towards more potent quantum computing capabilities is evident in the ongoing development of Wukong 2.The competition to combine AI with quantum computing is not just about new technology; it's also about shaping intelligence's future and determining who will be at the forefront of this discipline, with its vigorous efforts to integrate quantum and artificial intelligence, China is posing a threat to established tech giants such as the United States, there are major strategic ramifications because the country that fully utilizes quantum-AI first may obtain a competitive advantage in a number of areas, including finance and defense.The quantum turn of AI, China's accomplishments with Origin Wukong represent a turning point, Quantum computing's capacity to refine massive AI models promises previously unheard-of efficiency benefits, paving the way for a new era in AI research and development, the ramifications for global technological leadership and strategic advantage will further deepen if China makes greater progress in this area.