The president and the bathrobe

Considering the Trump Organisation lists 37 properties, including 15 hotels, on its website, many



Various robes bearing the Trump brand have been posted on social media, including this picture of American actor



He tweeted a photo in August 2016 of a bathrobe autographed by Mr Trump, along with a



Considering the Trump Organisation lists 37 properties, including 15 hotels, on its website, many posters are assuming that a bathrobe or two may have been worn in the Trump household.Various robes bearing the Trump brand have been posted on social media, including this picture of American actor Mike Rowe He tweeted a photo in August 2016 of a bathrobe autographed by Mr Trump, along with a video in which Mike says he wore the robe "briefly".



about the 10 Downing Street cat, Larry. There were a few robe-wearing alternatives, such as Evie the Cat , the UK Cabinet Office feline who posted thisabout the 10 Downing Street cat, Larry.







And with a clever bit of editing, some have posted gifs of the president holding up a drawing of a bathrobe .





Compiled by Sherie Ryder, BBC UGC and Social News team.

Even @TrumpBathrobe , a twitter account set up in 2015 and inactive since September 2016, has reawakened amidst this robing furore.Similar posts are appearing on Facebook under #bathrobegate , although not everyone is impressed: