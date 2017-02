The Pentagon Is Trying Hard to Sabotage Trump's Peace Plans

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Originally appeared

http://russia-insider.com/en/us-tanks-fire-salvos-poland-warning-against-russia/ri18767

The military/security complex is using its puppets-on-a-string in the House and Senate to generate renewed conflict with Iran and to continue threats against China.

Trump cannot simultaneously make peace with Russia and make war on Iran and China.

China is Russia’s most important military and economic strategic ally against a renewal of US hostility toward Russia by Trump’s successor